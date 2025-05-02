3 Things I’ve Learned As A Rising Junior In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halfway through my four years at Boston University, I’ve experienced a whirlwind of emotions. There have been moments of stress and overwhelm, but those feelings have been balanced by joy, growth, and excitement surrounding my academics, friendships, and overall college experience.

I’ve found some of my best friends, finally feel confident in my major, and am starting to envision my future career path. While I still have plenty to learn in the next two years, I’ve already discovered a few key lessons that have helped me become a more successful version of myself.

Push yourself out of your comfort zone, even if you’re overwhelmed I’ve learned that I thrive when I’m busy and involved. That’s meant embracing opportunities that initially scared me—joining new organizations, taking on leadership roles, and meeting new people. The first few days in those new spaces often came with a wave of anxiety, but I look back now and feel proud of how far I’ve come. These experiences have helped shape who I am today. It’s so important to challenge yourself and try something unfamiliar—the rewards may not come instantly, but they will come. You never know what might bring you joy or help you grow until you take the leap. You need to live by some form of organization Between classes, extracurriculars, and social events, college life can feel chaotic. Everyone has a different way of staying organized, but for me, it’s a color-coded Google Calendar all the way. I separate classes, social plans, and club meetings by color, which helps me visualize my week and stay on top of everything. I also use the task section to track assignments and to-dos. It may seem intense, but it makes life feel more manageable—and lets me carve out time for a social life, too. Whether it’s Google Calendar, Notion, a planner, or the Notes app on your phone, finding your system is essential. Photo by Estée Janssens from Unsplash Prioritize your mental and physical health With everything happening all at once, it’s easy to forget about yourself. Between school, clubs, and friends, your health can slip to the back burner. I’m still working on this, but I’ve started scheduling time for wellness—literally. I book spin classes in my calendar so I’m more motivated to go, and I try to designate one night a week to wind down and go to bed early. These small moments of rest and movement help me feel more grounded, focused, and energized. Photo by Kristina Petrick from Unsplash

These are just a few of many things I’ve learned during my freshman and sophomore years, but they’ve made a real difference.

I hope These tips can do the same for you!

