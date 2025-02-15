The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New year, new vibes! Resolutions? Yeah, those usually last like… a day. But for 2025, let’s be different. This is your year to glow up and drop anything that’s not making you your best self. Out with the problematic routines and tired styles. In with positive energy, upgraded looks, and a main-character mindset.

Whether it’s elevating your wardrobe, setting boundaries, or improving your daily habits, it’s time to ditch the old and start becoming the best you in the new year. So let’s help break down what’s in and what’s out to make 2025 your best year yet.

In’s:

Pilates:

You have no doubt seen Pilates is all the rage. It’s the workout your favorite celebs are doing to achieve that sculpted, toned look, and it has quickly taken over as the workout of the year. No matter your fitness goals, pilates is the way of combining strength and flexibility in an intensive exercise. Truly a full-body workout that will definitely leave you feeling an instant difference.

Trust, it’s harder than it looks. So put on your cutest workout set and book that class. We are reaching all our fitness goals!

Reading > Scrolling:

In the new year, we are using our time wisely, because who has hours to waste mindlessly scrolling. Let’s put down the phone for a minute and swap it out for a book. Though it’s an adjustment, you will start to see a change in your mental health, time management, and curiosity. Prioritize your future self and explore those things that have piqued your interest. Whether it’s a fiery romance, a historical biography, or a philosophical read, find what makes you excited to learn and grow. The addiction is real, but let’s put you first and make, even the occasional, swap to utilize your precious time, because you deserve better.

Mixing Metals:

Accessories add to any outfit! For the girls who go back and forth between gold and silver—this one’s for you! No more having to choose, because this year it’s all about mixing things up. Why settle for one when you can rock both? Show off those ring stacks, layered necklaces, and all the combos. It’s definitely giving cool girl vibes with this fresh effortless style that we all should embrace. Don’t limit yourself and instead of choosing, wear it all!

Drinking Water:

This may seem obvious but almost everyone could always be drinking more water. I love my iced coffee, energy drinks, and soda as most do, but it is definitely not doing you as many favors as water could be… think: clearer skin, better digestion, more energy, and radiant glow of hydration. It’s about looking and feeling better, while improving your health in many ways. Think of your daily water intake as a key step to your overall life glow up. Maybe try out some flavored or sparkling water to mix it up and to help avoid other sugary drinks that are not doing you any favors. Hydration will make you feel better inside and out going into the year.

Try New Things:

Routines are great for staying organized, but sticking to the same schedule can get boring. It is important to switch it up sometimes and spice up your life, even in little ways. Plan a fun day with friends. Try that new café you’ve been wanting to go to, explore a different neighborhood, or do something spontaneous. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy, or it can be. Small adventures can add excitement to your life and break you ok or the robotic cycle. So, call up your girls, make a fun plan, and go explore what the world has to offer. Step out of your comfort zone and watch your life become a movie.

Out’s:

Overspending on Trends: As a compulsive shopper myself, I’ve fallen victim to way too many trends. Pieces I was obsessed with for a few weeks maybe only to realize they weren’t really me. It’s so easy to get caught up in social media frenzies, where trends are constantly pushed. It can feel impossible to resist. And while some are worth the hype, most are fleeting and overhyped. This year, let’s make smarter choices when it comes to style and spending. Instead of buying every viral piece, let’s invest in timeless staples that actually feel like you. Following a trend or two can be fun and inevitable, but curating a wardrobe that lasts is a far smarter and rewarding way to buy.

iPhone Pics:

iPhone pics just aren’t cutting it anymore. Let’s be real—we’ve all had that moment of disappointment comparing our vacation photos to the Pinterest inspo we were aiming for. Digital cameras are the way to go, and iPhone pics? Yeah, they’re not making it into the new year because they just don’t do you justice. Whether it’s capturing an aesthetic moment or showing off your cute dinner fit, a digital camera delivers a vibe an iPhone just can’t match. Plus, with so many camera options out there, once you make the switch, you’ll never want to go back to those low-quality phone pics again.

FOMO:

Going to something just because of that nagging ‘fear of missing out (FOMO)’ feeling? Not the vibe.

If you weren’t invited, who cares? You’ve got better things to do and better people to do them with. At the end of the day, you’re your own best friend, and no one knows you better. Focus on what you actually want to do. Plan things that excite you and surround yourself with people who make you feel good. When you’re happy in your own world, you won’t worry about missing out on someone else’s.

This year, FOMO isn’t coming with us.

Messy Room:

It’s time to ditch the clutter and chaos and create a clean, controlled space. Organizing your room is the first step to organizing your life. A messy space might be easy to ignore, but it seriously impacts your mindset. It’s a small step but an easy way to change and control how you set yourself up for success. A tidy space increases your productivity and instantly brightens your mood. Leave the mess behind and start the year off right with a space that feels calm, fresh, and totally you.

Negative Health Habits:

It’s so tempting to grab fast food or something sweet after every meal. And treats are definitely fine, but there are so many better ways to do it while also helping your body. Looking and feeling your best this year, it starts with what you eat. The good news? There are so many healthier alternatives out there! Craving ice cream? Go for a fruit-based version instead. It’s all about smarter ways to enjoy food while not giving up what you love. Take care of your body, and you’ll feel amazing inside and out

Everyone has their own goals and habits they want to improve in the new year, but hopefully, these tips inspire some positive changes to better yourself and your life. Focus on your own ins and outs, and take this time to set yourself up for success in 2025.

Become the best version of yourself—the girl you’ve always envisioned. Let’s get started off right!