What I’m Doing to Relax During Midterm Season

Stressed out over midterm exams and assignments? Here are some stress relieving activities that help me relax

For many university students, midterm season is upon them. Whether it’s exams, essays, projects or other strenuous tasks, stress is likely to happen. And for many college students, myself included, the pileup of academic responsibilities has caused us to experience high levels of stress on a regular basis. Therefore, it is crucial to remember to take time for oneself and do activities that allow for relaxation. Here are some of my favorite activities that help me relax when I’m experiencing stress, especially related to school.

1. Taking time to watch, or rewatch, your favorite TV shows

Since coming to university, I don’t watch TV as much as I did prior to this time in my life. Now, when I do watch TV, it feels more special than it has before and acts as a way for me to feel relaxed and entertained. This activity has been one of my top go-tos during this strenuous season. Some of my favorite shows that have been my choices when doing this have been “Gilmore Girls,” “Community” and “Brooklyn 99.” These shows and many others consistently are at the top of my list when searching for entertainment from TV, and I hope that you will take time to relax and watch shows that make you feel happy, entertained and relaxed.

2. Taking a quick power nap

Another one of my favorite stress-relieving activities is taking a power nap. Whether it be for 15 minutes or an hour, a quick nap allows for me to feel refreshed and relaxed. Like many other students, I also have a lot on my plate during this season, which eventually takes a toll on my mental and physical health. However, since incorporating a quick nap into my routine when possible, I have begun to feel better in both of these senses. If you are able to take power naps without messing up your sleep schedule and have the time in your day, you should. They have been such a benefit to myself and everyday life.

3. Purchasing a drink or sweet treat from your favorite café

As I’ve written in a previous article, I love going to cafés. Whether it’s to do homework, try a new drink or meet up with friends, I am always ready to go to a cáfe. Knowing this, getting a coffee and a food item to start the day has been a happy, stress relieving experience in itself. Whether it’s trying a new place or going to one of my favorites (one of them being Indie Coffee), I look forward to the mornings when I decide I will be picking up coffee and food. It motivates me for the day to study for an exam, work on an assignment or finish a project.

4. Taking time to read a book of your choice

Reading has always been a favorite activity of mine, whether it be exam season or not. However, especially in this time it becomes more difficult to make time to do this with all of the assigned readings for classes. Despite this, I have been trying to incorporate reading into my night time routine. Twenty minutes before going to bed, I try to put my phone away and read. I have missed being able to read for fun, as it is such a stress reliever, and makes me happy, especially when I’m invested in my book. If you are a reading fan and want to relieve stress, I highly recommend supporting your local library or bookstore and start reading small amounts of time per day. I am positive that this activity will be a stress reliever for you too.

During this stressful midterms season, making time to relieve stress for oneself can be difficult to do. However, I tend to think making a plan to do such activities can help put it in motion. While stress relief looks different for everyone, I highly recommend trying the activities mentioned above, as they have greatly helped me during this time. Good luck to all who are in the midst of exams, projects, assignments and more!