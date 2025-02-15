The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is a much-awaited week in the semester where groups of college friends often get together and plan a fun excursion off-campus. And while they’re often filled with fun and adventure, they are often overwhelming and difficult to plan.

Luckily, this guide is here to help you with potential packing lists and important considerations for your trip!

*Note: This guide is not suitable for extreme physical or nature-based vacations.

Things to Check before You Go

What Identification Do I Need?

If you are leaving the US, make sure you have an up to date passport. Some places require a passport that is valid for a certain number of months to accept entry. Additionally, a passport alone may not be sufficient. Some countries, require additional documentation to enter, such as tourist visas. These can take days to weeks to obtain, so ensure you look into the required documentation well ahead of time!

Do I Need any Travel Vaccines?

If you are leaving the country, especially a less-developed country for your travels, chances are you may need to be vaccinated and get medication to combat against a number of different illnesses, some of which have deadly consequences if infected.

Research online travel recommendations per the CDC for the country you are visiting to see if any vaccines or medication is recommended and schedule an appointment with a travel clinic (if in Providence, check Brown Med Travel Clinic is close by).

Note that these are often expensive and there can be some difficulty with insurance coverage, so keep that in mind when you are considering budget constraints!

What is the Reported Safety of the Area I am In?

Knowing the safety of the destinations you are traveling to is essential, especially if you are someone that may be more of a target. Many travel destination hot spots have surrounding areas that are unsafe, and popular tourists sites in any major city are often rife with pickpockets, scammers, and petty crimes.

Check the US Travel Advisory for to get a general sense of the safety of your area. In additon, always be aware of your surroundings, stick with your travel group, and keep your bags secured and in a visible place.

For areas where pickpocketing is especially prevalent, devices like money belts (worn under your clothing) can be great items to store your cash, credit cards, and IDs. If you are in a place where you are unfamiliar with the language, learn some key phrases that can help you communicate if you are in a dangerous situation.

The Packing Lists

Your Essentials for Every Destination Portable Chargers Electronics and HW materials (computers, textbooks, phones, iPads, and anything else you need) Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, retainers if applicable, and shower products if not provided at accomodations) Self-care/maintenance essentials (Hair brush, sunscreen, deodorant, skincare, makeup/remover) undergarments/socks Pajamas Tote, purse, or backpack Shoes (comfy walkers, shoes for a nicer occasion, sandals/slippers) 1-3 outfits for nicer occasions Going out clothes (if applicable) Emergency cash Digital camera/disposable (if applicable) Feminine products (if applicable)



Additions For Warm/Beach Vacations Swimsuits Beach cover up Beach bag Bug spray (a must for more humid destinations) Book (If you like to sit out and read) Light, breathable clothing (linen pants, shorts, skirts, sundresses, tank tops) A light jacket or sweater (for evening wear) Sunscreen with higher SPF is a must!



Additions For Cooler Destinations Warm coat/jacket Scarf Fleece-lined tights/leggings (for under jeans and dresses if needed) Layering shirts and sweaters (it’s usually heated indoors, so make sure you are wearing layers you can easily shed) 2-3 pairs of jeans Lip balm and good moisturizer (weather tends to be dryer) Snow essentials: Shoes with good tread and thick soles (water proof or weather treated are ideal) Ear muffs Scarf Snow gear (if skiing/snowboarding) Handwarmers (if you’re unused to the cold)



You should now have everything you need for a fun and fabulous spring break! Enjoy your travels :)