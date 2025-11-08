Transforming Your Dorm into the Ultimate Winter Sanctuary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the sun now unfortunately setting at 5:00 pm (thank you, daylight savings) and each walk across campus feeling colder by the day, the thought of returning to my dorm after a long day has never been more appealing. Our dorms are where we sleep, study, decompress, and recharge, so making them warm and cozy isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Though it’s not officially winter yet, the temperature is definitely dropping and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s acceptable to start listening to Christmas music. So, here are some must-haves for turning your dorm into the ultimate winter sanctuary.

A Humidifier

Now that heaters are blasting and the air outside is feeling icier, my dorm room has definitely started feeling the effects. With the infamous college coughs still lingering, a humidifier has been one of my best purchases. Keeping one by your bed, or anywhere really, helps prevent the room from drying out, making it easier to fight off a cold and even improving sleep. Total game-changer.

Projector

Maybe it’s just me, but a cozy movie night with friends sounds perfect right now. Whether you’re in the mood for a fall rom-com or already diving into holiday classics, a projector makes every watch party so much better. Set it up in your dorm, a common lounge, or anywhere else with a blank wall, and suddenly you’re not all squished around a tiny laptop screen.

Better Lighting

Seasonal depression is real, and the harsh white fluorescent dorm lighting definitely doesn’t help. A sunset lamp can make your room feel instantly warmer and more relaxing (everyone I know who has one swears by it). If that’s not your vibe, even adding a small bedside lamp or some fairy lights can bring soft warmth into your space when the sun refuses to.

Cozy Throw Blanket

Nothing makes a cold winter night better than wrapping yourself up in a soft, fuzzy blanket. Whether you’re binge-watching a series, scrolling through TikTok, or just curling up with a book, a warm throw instantly makes your bed feel like a cozy cocoon. Bonus points if it’s oversized.

Holiday + Seasonal Decorations

A little festive spirit always brightens my day. If you celebrate Christmas, a mini tree with your roommates can be such a fun way to spread cheer; I know I’ve already been scheming with mine about investing in one. Fall decorations, cute garlands, or even something simple like rotating seasonal hand soaps, for those of us blessed with sinks in our dorms, can make your room feel refreshed with each change of season. You truly can’t go wrong with anything cinnamon or gingerbread scented.

Comfort Food Stash

Let’s be honest, once the temperature drops, those long treks to the dining hall become… unlikely. I’ve already caught myself digging into my reserves of cup noodles and instant soups for a little comfort and warmth. Stocking up early on winter essentials—your favorite instant noodles, microwavable rice packets (a personal favorite), or even fun Trader Joe’s seasonal treats—means you’re always ready for a cozy night in when the weather outside says “absolutely not.”

At the end of the day, college winters can be rough, but your dorm doesn’t have to be. With a few cozy touches and comfort staples, you can turn your space into a warm retreat that makes those early sunsets feel a little less gloomy.