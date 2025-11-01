The Providence Sandwich Scene: 5 Spots You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a firm believer that a good sandwich cures anything. See, I’ve practically grown up with a specific turkey avocado wrap from my small hometown deli market, seeing me through every rollercoaster stage of childhood and adolescent life. It’s easy to imagine that the memories of following my mom as a child through the aisles, wide-eyed at all the fun foods and chatting with the various people we’d run into, now hold such a special place in my heart.

Coming to college after perfecting that hometown sandwich lineup, I was thus eager to find a spot that would fill that hole in Providence, and after just over a year here, I finally feel that I’ve done it. So whether you’re due for a long study session or just need to make a pitstop, here are my 5 tried-and-true spots to get a good sandwich around Providence:

1. Eastside Bagel Co. – For Bagel Sandwiches

Where: 149 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906 — a 20-25 minute walk or 6 minute drive from campus.

149 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906 — a 20-25 minute walk or 6 minute drive from campus. Why: I stumbled across this place while searching for a late lunch around Wayland Square, and I will forever be glad I did. Eastside Bagel offers raving reviews, fun seasonal combos, and possibly the best bagel sandwich I’ve ever had in my life. Beyond the food, Eastside Bagel is housed in a slightly rustic and artsy space that could even be suitable as a study spot if you’re in need of switching things up.

I stumbled across this place while searching for a late lunch around Wayland Square, and I will forever be glad I did. Eastside Bagel offers raving reviews, fun seasonal combos, and possibly the best bagel sandwich I’ve ever had in my life. Beyond the food, Eastside Bagel is housed in a slightly rustic and artsy space that could even be suitable as a study spot if you’re in need of switching things up. Must-Try: The “Maple Bacon Breakfast.”

2. Amy’s – For Breakfast Sandwiches

Where: 214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02906 — a 10-15 minute walk or 3 minute drive from campus.

214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02906 — a 10-15 minute walk or 3 minute drive from campus. Why: A classic that’s well-known by many Brown students, Amy’s hits all the marks: a cute interior, a nice spot on Wickenden with outdoor seating, and a foolproof set of flavorful breakfast sandwich options. Nothing compares to Amy’s after a night out, and Coffee Exchange lies just across the street if you’re in need of a coffee to complement breakfast. The one downside of Amy’s are the long wait times and lines, but I promise it’s worth it.

A classic that’s well-known by many Brown students, Amy’s hits all the marks: a cute interior, a nice spot on Wickenden with outdoor seating, and a foolproof set of flavorful breakfast sandwich options. Nothing compares to Amy’s after a night out, and Coffee Exchange lies just across the street if you’re in need of a coffee to complement breakfast. The one downside of Amy’s are the long wait times and lines, but I promise it’s worth it. Must-Try: The “Sunday Sandwich.”

3. Sydney Cafe – For Location & Aesthetics

Where: 400 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903 — on campus.

400 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903 — on campus. Why: Right on North Campus at the top of Thayer, you can’t beat the convenience of the Australian-inspired Sydney. There’s almost never a line, seating is always available, and the space is so invitingly bright with its big windows, local art decorating the walls and flowers adorning each table. Sydney’s presentation is what really makes the cafe stand out, with carefully-crafted, quality sandwiches and beautiful artisan toasts that’ll fulfill your sweet and savory cravings alike. The best part–they offer a discount of 20% with valid student ID.

Right on North Campus at the top of Thayer, you can’t beat the convenience of the Australian-inspired Sydney. There’s almost never a line, seating is always available, and the space is so invitingly bright with its big windows, local art decorating the walls and flowers adorning each table. Sydney’s presentation is what really makes the cafe stand out, with carefully-crafted, quality sandwiches and beautiful artisan toasts that’ll fulfill your sweet and savory cravings alike. The best part–they offer a discount of 20% with valid student ID. Must-Try: The “Bold Bolo.”

4. Tony’s Colonial Food – For a Deli-Style Experience

Where: 311 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903 — a 10 minute drive from campus.

311 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903 — a 10 minute drive from campus. Why: A charming Italian deli, Tony’s offers a fun selection of classic sandwiches, all homemade with the freshest ingredients. The space itself functions as a market offering an abundance of imported and housemade Italian food items, and it’s always fun to walk up and down the aisles and explore. If you’re missing a deli experience or prefer more sub or roll-style sandwiches, you can’t miss Tony’s.

A charming Italian deli, Tony’s offers a fun selection of classic sandwiches, all homemade with the freshest ingredients. The space itself functions as a market offering an abundance of imported and housemade Italian food items, and it’s always fun to walk up and down the aisles and explore. If you’re missing a deli experience or prefer more sub or roll-style sandwiches, you can’t miss Tony’s. Must-Try: The “Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula.”

5. Plant City – For Vegan Options & Mission

Where: 334 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903 — a 10-15 minute walk or 3 minute drive from campus.

334 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903 — a 10-15 minute walk or 3 minute drive from campus. Why: With the owner’s mission of creating an entirely plant-based and vegan food hall, Plant City has a vibrant, lively feel and many intriguing plant-based versions of dishes we know and love. As someone who isn’t vegetarian or vegan, I find the food to be very good, and have absolutely loved the sandwiches I’ve had here. Beyond eats, it’s the perfect place to study, offering two distinct casual spaces and late hours for those long days of schoolwork. Plant City also offers SĒZN, their upscale restaurant, for a more refined experience within the food hall.

With the owner’s mission of creating an entirely plant-based and vegan food hall, Plant City has a vibrant, lively feel and many intriguing plant-based versions of dishes we know and love. As someone who isn’t vegetarian or vegan, I find the food to be very good, and have absolutely loved the sandwiches I’ve had here. Beyond eats, it’s the perfect place to study, offering two distinct casual spaces and late hours for those long days of schoolwork. Plant City also offers SĒZN, their upscale restaurant, for a more refined experience within the food hall. Must-Try: The “Falafel Sandwich.”

From Brown’s campus to Federal Hill, I promise that these vetted sandwich spots have got you covered, no matter what style or atmosphere you’re in the mood for. Providence’s food scene is known for a reason, after all, and I’m happy to confirm that the sandwiches certainly live up to the fame.

If you’re craving more specialty recommendations around Brown’s campus, check out an ex-barista’s guide to the coffee shops and a Tokyo girl’s matcha hunt while you’re at it!