The Eldest Daughter’s Guide to Brown University

As an eldest daughter myself, I was particularly keen to listen to Taylor Swift’s track on her new album The Life of a Showgirl titled “Eldest Daughter.” The song certainly lived up to my expectations–a melodic, astute story written by an eldest daughter herself. It also introduced me to the concept of “Eldest Daughter Syndrome.”

Since my first listen to the tune, Time wrote an article that piqued my curiosity behind the science of the “eldest daughter.” The Cleveland Clinic reports that “eldest daughters may be more likely than other siblings to exhibit certain characteristics and traits, such as being: responsible, independent, empathic, caring, a perfectionist, stressed, and anxious.” While I’m certain that not all eldest daughters ascribe to these characteristics, I do resonate with elements of the eldest daughter narrative that both the song and these articles describe.

As I approach the conclusion of my time at Brown, I have learned and adapted my studying and lifestyle approaches based on my “eldest daughter” traits. Read below for my favorite tips and guide to being an “eldest daughter” at Brown.

1. Stay true to your interests:

Although cliche, it can be easy to follow what looks to be the “standard program,” but I’ve found the greatest personal and academic fulfillment in taking classes, pursuing extracurricular activities, and conducting research on topics that truly inspire me. Luckily, Brown fosters this sort of exploration through the Open Curriculum and shopping period, and there are so many resources available (e.g. upperclassmen, professors office hours, informational sessions, speaker series) that you can reference for guidance and direction.

2. Find a place on campus you can reliably decompress:

For me, it’s Quiet Green. Whenever I fill my schedule up rapidly, I can count on a short stroll through the Quiet Green to help me reset and reframe my mindset from stress to gratitude for being and learning at Brown.

3. Carve out solo time:

Some of my favorite parts of being in college include the proximity to my friends for life; however, it is still helpful to prioritize a little bit of alone time throughout the week to acknowledge those independent tendencies typical of the “eldest daughter.” My favorite time to enjoy some “me-time” is on my short drive to yoga class.

4. Create a happy home:

In my four years, I’ve made an effort to decorate my dorm room or apartment bedroom in a way that brings joy and is cozy. I always have a wallflower or candle (if you’re off-campus/it’s allowed!) lit in my room for a nice ambience. I also love my own desk chair, which I’ve had since living on campus. The small comforts of my room are daily reminders that I’m caring for myself as much as I apply care to other parts of my life, and if you need a few more ideas, check out this article on little luxuries to elevate dorm living.