Little Luxuries: 5 Easy Practices I Use to Elevate Dorm Living

Although Brown students generally have housing pretty good, life in the dorms can still feel bland: small rooms, concrete floors, communal bathrooms, peeled off paint that posters can’t hide, and the list goes on. Like many, living in a dorm for the first time took me some getting used to–but in the process I discovered a few little luxuries that I now rely on religiously to combat that dreary dorm feeling and feel my very best and pampered.

1. Elaborate Coffee

Though my machine itself is just a simple Keurig, finding little ways to spice up my coffee makes mornings something to look forward to. Though I usually switch up my routine, my recent go-to has been mixing Trader Joe’s Maple Butter into my coffee, adding frothed milk, and a little cinnamon on top as the final touch. This’ll usually be in a real mug if I have the time, just to feel a little extra polished. The simple ritual of making this combo genuinely gets me out of bed in the morning, and makes those early hours feel a little more manageable.

2. Quality Self-Care Items & Practices

Next up are nice self-care items. I find that living in an impermanent place, I often get caught up leaving my nicer items at home and just using the most basic and cheap things I can find. Now of course, for certain items like shower caddies or toothbrushes, that is what makes the most sense. As you quickly learn, however, it’s so worth having a few nice self-care items that make you feel more elegant on the daily.

For me, a splurge hair oil and monogrammed claw clip make all the difference for the most luxurious in-dorm blowouts. Though I’m usually rushing through the steps and using shortcuts on busy days, I try to make time for the full process when I can, using a couple different products and splitting my hair into endless sections. Pairing nice self-care items with thoughtful routines in this way truly makes for the most elevated experiences.

3. Candles or Diffusers

This one’s obvious, but here’s a reminder that a simple candle can make all the difference in a room. Whenever I’m in my dorm for longer periods of time, studying or hanging with friends, I’m always inclined to use a candle to cultivate that warm, cozy vibe.

If you’re in an apartment or place where you can actually light candles, the soft alternative light and warm scent make the space inviting like nothing else. Sticking to most dorms’ guidelines, however, a candle warmer or diffuser will still do the trick to bring out that fragrance. To me, it’s honestly as much for the simple ritual of using a candle than as it is for the actual benefits.

4. Matching PJ & Lounge Sets

Once again, matching sets are nothing revolutionary–but they are worth the effort to feel a little more put-together and pampered. I do my best to stay really consistent with wearing them, and I swear waking up in a cute set after a night out heals anything.

Pretty much every brand under the sun offers some sort of matching PJs, but my personal favorites are from Victoria’s Secret, Brandy Melville, Free People, and Target, offering styles for every vibe if you need some inspiration.

5. Fresh Flowers

Finally, fresh flowers are such an underrated way to bring a little extra luxury to your room. As always, Trader Joe’s is a great option for a college girl’s budget, and super convenient given its proximity to campus.

This year, my roommate and I have actually pledged to keep flowers in our room at all times, switching off purchasing responsibilities, and it’s truly been such a nice treat to ourselves. Especially as the seasons change and College Hill gets colder, a cute vase & simple bouquet will be one of the most effective ways to keep a space feeling lively and chic, and fight off those winter blues.

While none of these items or practices are truly necessary, I’ve come to realize that the little luxuries are what make life in the dorms feel extra cozy and special. So this is a reminder to build with the basics, and then enjoy discovering what little dorm room rituals help you feel elevated too!