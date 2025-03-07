The Ultimate Boston Weekend Getaway Trip: Boston Local Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

We’re all about two months into second semester, and a walk along the Blackstone River isn’t cutting it for sightseeing anymore. It’s about that time in second semester where we want to get out of our Brown bubble and go explore a city not too far away. As a Boston local, I have the best tips for a quick weekend day trip to Boston.

Start by taking the MBTA Providence/Stoughton line for a $10 Commuter Rail Weekend pass.

Getting off at Back Bay Station gives you a lot of options of where to go. You can start by doing some work or sightseeing at the Boston Public Library.

And I definitely recommend grabbing a coffee at any of the little stores nearby. My personal favorite would be Levain Bakery where I’d get a latte with a warm coconut caramel cookie!

Next, you could take on Newbury street for a superb shopping stop. With one of the best Brandy Melville’s, and a big sized Urban Outfitters, I can always find something to add to my spring closet. A hidden gem I always stop by is Cattivo. Although some of the pieces are definitely on the more expensive side, they normally have a sale section in the back to find some cute outfits! I know I’ll be going before spring break in a few weeks.

Something I’ve heard great things (and am trying this weekend!) about is Puppy Yoga. If you’re looking for a way to relax and be uplifted, going for a stop at Boston Puppy yoga is definitely a place you won’t want to miss.

When lunch time rolls around, Tatte is a place you just cannot miss! I am addicted to the Smoked Salmon Avocado and Egg Sandwich, and their Tomato Basil Soup is to die for. Don’t be surprised that it is extremely busy, but don’t worry, the line moves quickly.

If you’re looking for a healthier place, Pressed Cafe inside the Prudential is another one of my favorites. Their customizable juices and delicious salads are perfect after puppy yoga!

A good way to finish up your day is a trip on the Green Line E train to the Museum of Fine Arts stop, or the Orange Line train to Ruggles to see the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. It’s a great place to take some pictures with friends, and admire the world-renowned art collection Isabella had, as well as learn about the world-famous theft that occurred there. They also have different modern exhibits to take a peak at.



After a day of exploring, the MBTA Providence/Stoughton line will take you right back to campus after a great day of exploring the best city nearby!