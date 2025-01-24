Spend Smart, Live Big: My Top 5 Tips to Buy Less in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there: half-empty skin care products overflowing your vanity, piles of clothes shoved into closets and drawers, and yet your online carts are still brimming with new additions! In our hyper-consumerist culture, it is all too easy to fall prey to the TikTok reels and Instagram ads that tell you to buy into the best new trend or latest miracle product, while our piles of “stuff” continue to grow. Last year, I successfully pared down my closet, vanity, and makeup bag to the essentials and bought less. Not only was this an enormous monetary saver that allowed me to save money for “investment” pieces and gifts for my loved ones, but it also gave me peace of mind to have a streamlined closet and skincare routine. I found that the physical clutter was causing mental clutter and anxiety in my life. If you are looking to simplify your life this year, let me show you how to declutter and buy less in 2025.

Audit Your Closet

Buying less in 2025 requires assessing what you currently have in your closet. Go through each piece in your closet and assess if you wear it, could see yourself wearing it, or if you no longer have a use for it in your life. If you have not worn a piece in over a year or if it no longer fits your body, it may be time to let this piece go. Pare your closet down to articles of clothing that are functional or fit your sense of style and sell or donate the rest! Try Poshmark, Thredup, or Goodwill.

Simplify Your Skincare and Makeup Routine

Let’s face it, you really only need one mascara or one cleanser, not three. Be scrupulous and cull your vanity and makeup bag for products you truly love and use. Pick the one mascara you use daily, select the daily moisturizer that does not cause breakouts. Aim to select one or two of each type of product to keep and throw out any products that are old or do not work for you. Aim to use this product until it is completely empty before buying another one or finding a different product.

Curate Your List of Needs

Now that you have pared down your closet and vanity to only the essentials, you may find some holes or gaps. Maybe you don’t have a cardigan without holes, maybe you are lacking in winter socks or tank tops, maybe the cleanser you are using no longer works for your skin. Make a list of items that you are lacking and then get started on research! DO NOT simply buy the cheapest item you find or the latest fad on Instagram. Research cardigans, socks, or cleansers on your favorite websites and thoughtfully consider price, reviews, product quality, and whether you truly NEED the product. Once you have done thoughtful research on the item of clothing or product and determined it is a necessity, only then can you buy the product.

Avoid the “One Time” Trap

Sorority recruitment, St. Patty’s Day, formals, and Halloween – we can all get lulled into the habit of buying new items for one time events, only to wear them once and shove them in the back of our closet. 2025 is the year of using what is in your closet or borrowing from a friend! Get creative! Rewear a formal dress you wore two years ago, find that old green shirt at the bottom of your drawer, ask your friends if they have old clothes you could borrow for a DIY Halloween outfit. Trust me, you will save both time and money!

Choose Your “Worth Its”

Over the course of the year, you will save a lot of money avoiding the “one time” purchases and the TikTok fads. If you would like to save this money, amazing! However, maybe you have other ways you would like to spend the money that you deem “worth it”. Maybe it’s a spring break trip, a day at the spa, or a splurge facial. Or possibly it is a physical item that is an investment piece, such as pearl earrings or a bag that will last you a decade. You may spend the year buying less and saving money, but that does not mean your life needs to be devoid of joy! 2025 is about finding out what is worth it to you.