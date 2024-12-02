Back to the Basics: Three Pieces of Clothing You Should Invest In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As the exciting countdown to December 25th begins, you may be struggling to find the right items to put on your Christmas Wishlist. While trending items may appear to be the easier route, try to stay away from these options. I know how tempting it can be to buy whatever your Pinterest board throws at you. I too am SO guilty of being influenced when it comes to all things fashion. To save money and get the most use out of my closet, I often remind myself of the importance of basics. I recommend gravitating towards staple pieces that are fairly neutral, good quality and can be mixed and matched with nearly everything that is currently in your closet. Trends come and go, but basics are forever!

Upgrade your leggings Collection

Over the years, I have unfortunately come to the realization that inexpensive leggings just simply aren’t worth your money! Within only a few wears, these leggings tend to lose their soft feeling and they become increasingly linty after every wear. While this proves to be frustrating, I recently began my search for the perfect pair of leggings. And I am happy to announce that I have found TWO options, at two different price points, that will change your life for the better. The Offline Real Me High Waisted Legging from Aerie is budget-friendly, typically costing about thirty dollars per pair. These leggings are buttery and breathable, perfect for working out or simply going to class. However, if you are looking to invest in a pair of leggings that will last a lifetime, the Align High-Rise Pant from Lululemon should be at the top of your list. As soon as I tried these leggings on in-store, I knew that they were worth every penny. The stretchy material combined with the overall smoothing appearance makes these the ideal pair of leggings for everyday wear. No matter what brand you decide to go with, invest in colors that you know you will wear! I consider black, brown, and navy to be colors that can be styled with nearly any outfit.

Style Your Sweats

To most, the idea of wearing a sweatshirt seems like a boring approach to putting together an outfit for the day. However, I completely disagree! Sweatshirts are the best way to add an extra layer of warmth, all while adding to your winter look. Crewnecks and hoodies come in a variety of colors and styles, which allows you to entirely customize your outfit based on your mood for the day. If you are feeling lazy, but want to still appear trendy and put together, throw on a matching sweatshirt and sweat set from GAP. While the price of a hoodie and pair of sweatpants is typically a splurge, the cuddly material is beyond worth it! I recently purchased a gray sweatsuit from GAP and I am BEYOND obsessed. With a matching sweatshirt and sweat set, a slick back bun, fuzzy socks and a pair of UGG boots, you are destined to be that girl!

In the end, I hope exploring these styling options has provided you with a new outlook on fashion! While trends are fun to participate in, they often leave you with piles of clothing that you are unlikely to wear again. Upon your return to your childhood bedroom over Christmas break, take some time and explore your wardrobe collection. Are there some pieces that you couldn’t see yourself wearing anytime soon? If so, consider donating these items to a local charity or non-profit organization in need of used women’s clothing. Give your clothes a second chance and make someone’s day!