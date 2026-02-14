Seven Senior Spring Bucket List Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is surreal to be writing as a second semester senior at Brown. From the earliest days of my time at Brown, writing for Her Campus has been an outlook of creative respite. And, certainly, with each phase of college, so too have my articles morphed and reflected current circumstances. Today, writing from the perspective of presumptive nostalgia, I share my list of ten must-do activities before graduation this May.

1. Visit the Restaurants You *Always* Say You Will:

Providence’s food scene is something to be grateful for, and I am hoping to visit all the places on my dining wishlist. Top of my list are Aleppo Sweets, Aguardente, and frank & laurie’s. And, a special mention for The Ice Cream Barn.

2. Study in the Providence Athenaeum:

I am truly loving my last semester of classes, so when paper deadlines loom, it is only fitting that I *finally* visit the Athenaeum for a productive study session.

A warm Rhode Island spring day is nothing short of beautiful. Get in the car or rent one via ZipCar and spend an afternoon on the coast.

4. Picnics on Main Green:

As second semester seniors, there will be few – if any – times in life where you can sit in the sunshine during the middle of the week with your closest friends, so I am looking forward to saying *yes* to any and every opportunity to enjoy the Green.

5. More Impromptu Morning River Walks with Coffee Exchange & Amy’s:

Waking up, immediately getting fresh air, and seeing a friend is one of my favorite ways to start the day. The Coffee Exchange x Amy’s combination is an iconic Brown student morning treat and something that we will all certainly miss post graduation. If you chose to walk down Benefit Street instead of Wickenden Street, Brown Bee Coffee is another favorite coffee and pastry spot.

6. Half Off Girls’ Wine Nights at The XO Bar:

I just learned that Tuesdays at XO Bar feature half-off wine glasses. The comfortable seating, ambient lighting, and close proximity to campus make this the perfect place to savor and sip during the final Tuesdays of college–with all your 21+ senior friends!

7. Newport Day Trips:

The proximity Brown students have to this nationally renowned coastal town is incredible. I am hoping to make the most of this by spending more time outside in Newport, in the local shops, and dining at some great establishments in the neighborhood (including Bar’Cino).