My Anti-Brain-Rot Resolution: How it’s Going

If you’re anything like me, or millions of Internet-fatigued Gen Z-ers, you may have made a New Year’s resolution about lowering your screen time, spending more time on hobbies, or, as I put it, “becoming less brain-rotted.”

One of my principal goals this year was to be intentional about how I spend my time, focusing on lengthening my attention span and filling idle moments with pastimes other than TikTok and iMessage. Now, one month into the year, I’m ready to reflect on what’s worked, and what’s been harder to give up.

Screen Time

In order to curb my bad habit of scrolling social media the second I have a moment of downtime, I’ve self-imposed a 0-minute/day screen time limit on TikTok and Instagram. This isn’t to say I never open the apps, but it does mean I have to override that pesky Apple Screen Time button in order to be allowed access to the doom-scrolling confined behind. In the first week, embarrassed as I am to admit that there were this many hours to cut down in the first place, my TikTok screen time dropped by 12 hours.

Hard as I thought it would be to give up keeping up daily with my favorite influencers, I’ve not gone through the withdrawal symptoms I expected and feel way better about my online habits.

Filling Quiet Moments

Perhaps my worst vice when it comes to my phone is picking it up or having it on in the background of every idle moment, whether it’s while I do my makeup, walk to class, or even as I move between rooms at home. This one has been harder to kick, as I can’t just shut my phone off completely, but I am being much more conscious of the habit and pushing myself to walk places without multitasking and endure the 20 minutes I spend getting ready in the morning either with silence or with background music. While the urge isn’t gone, particularly as I walk place to place, I don’t find myself missing a background show as much as I do my makeup or skincare, and I look forward to losing it completely by the end of the year.

Letting Go of Immediacy

As an anxious and Type A person, I tend to try to jot down thoughts the second they pop in my head, whether in my Notion or Reminder apps. My next goal has been to resist this urge to note down everything I’m thinking immediately, in an attempt to calm down my racing mind and allow myself more peace throughout the day. I try to set small benchmarks; for example, if I’m walking home from class and think of groceries I want to add to my grocery list, I challenge myself not to open my phone until I get back to my dorm and sit down to add them.

Crafts

Lastly, I’ve developed an itch to craft this past month, completing projects such as felt and paper garlands, designing a calendar, and filling picture frames to decorate my space. A calming and sometimes mindless activity, it’s nice to take a break from work or my phone to do something with my hands and to have a satisfying final product at the end. Although I don’t consider myself an artist by any means, I’ve taken up simple projects that work my creative brain and allow me to try something new. I recommend taking a look at Pinterest or other HerCampus Articles for project inspiration!