Crafts to Get You Through Spring Semester

Since the spring semester has started, I have been having a hard time finding entertainment with it being so cold out. I find myself getting caught up in doom-scrolling or binge-watching Netflix with nothing else to do. There have been social media trends where many creators are getting off their devices and crafting more. Crafting not only helps pass the time but also offers a relaxing way to unwind. These are the most popular trends I have been seeing on TikTok, and how you can get started.

clay magnets

Clay magnets are a big trend on TikTok right now, and there are so many different things you can make out of the clay. Whether you are super crafty or not, this is something that everyone can get into. The creativity is unlimited, and there are plenty of videos on TikTok where you can get inspiration from. If you don’t like the concept of clay magnets, you can also make jewelry trays, earrings, coasters, etc. This is something that will let your creativity flow and get you off your phone.

Bedazzling

Bedazzling is also a big trend on TikTok. Creators are bedazzling things like makeup products, books, Legos, etc. Bedazzling can be as simple or intricate as you want it to be. There are many designs you can make with the gems, and I have seen a lot of cheetah print and rainbow color designs. This is an easy craft idea, and there are so many things you can bedazzle to add more color and sparkle to your life.

diamond art

Lastly, diamond art is a big trend on TikTok right now. There are many different things you can make, and a great place to get them is Hobby Lobby. They have canvases, coasters, key chains, and bookmarks. This is a bit time-consuming depending on which project you want to start, but it is a relaxing way to get off of your phone. There are endless designs and patterns that you can do, and it is relatively easy to do.

Whether you are wanting to find a new hobby or to get off of your phone, these are easy ways to do so. It is super affordable and it allows your creativity to flow. My only warning to you is that you may get addicted. Happy crafting!