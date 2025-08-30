10 Must-Have Items for Dorm Life at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adjusting to dorm life can feel like a whirlwind. And for many new college students, it’s the first time living independently, learning to share spaces, navigating new routines, and trying to make a barren cinder-block room feel like home.

In all of the excitement of going to college, it’s easy to get caught up in the fun stuff like coordinating fairy lights with your roommate, choosing posters, or figuring out the perfect bedding aesthetic. But in the excitement, the less glamorous (but absolutely essential) items often get overlooked.

That’s where this list comes in: the un-flashy, practical things that will make dorm life at Brown a whole lot easier.

1. A Full-Size Comforter

Skip the Twin XL comforter and go straight for a full-size. It fits the beds just fine, is easier to tuck in, and gives you that extra drape on the sides that makes your bed look less… institutional. Trust me, you’ll thank yourself later.

2. Brita Filter

Brown Daily Herald even ran a piece last year about lead pipes in some campus buildings—yikes. While the water’s treated, it’s smart to take extra precautions. A Brita not only makes your water safer and better tasting, but it’s also super handy for filling up bottles and stashing filtered water in your mini-fridge.

3. Electric Kettle

Instant ramen, oatmeal, tea, and more! Boiling water is basically the backbone of dorm snacking. Technically, kettles aren’t allowed, but most people just stash them during room checks, and it’s fine. Mine was a lifesaver.

4. Cleaning Supplies & a Vacuum

Dorms get gross fast. People are in and out, dirt gets tracked in, dust collects overnight… and don’t even get me started on how quickly germs spread. A mini vacuum and a few basic supplies will make your space so much easier to live (and breathe) in.

5. Eye Mask

Those dorm blinds? Not blackout. You’ll either wake up at sunrise or at 2 a.m. when your roommate decides to scroll with the lights on. A cheap eye mask will save your sleep schedule, critical after late nights out or cramming in the Rock.

6. Cold Medicine

This one’s non-negotiable. You will get sick. A lot. “Freshman flu” and “frat flu” will be commonplace terms in conversations. Between communal living, lack of sleep, and constant exposure to new germs, you’ll find that more often than not, you’ve got some kind of cold or virus. Stock up on DayQuil, NyQuil, Sudafed, cough drops, Benadryl, and any other medicines or vitamins you typically take when you’re not feeling your best. Future you will be so grateful.

7. Alternative Lighting

The overhead dorm lights are bright, harsh, and about as cozy as a dentist’s office. A floor lamp, desk lamp, or some warm-toned bulbs instantly make your room feel inviting. My freshman roommate and I used a combo of standing and desk lights, and it made such a difference.

8. Simple Dishware

Dining halls are convenient, but sometimes you just want to eat in your room. Whether it’s reheating leftovers or living off frozen Trader Joe’s meals during midterms, having a plate, bowl, mug, and utensils on hand makes life easier.

9. First Aid Kit

Paper cuts, scrapes, and random accidents can and do happen all the time! It’s always better to be prepared. A small kit with band-aids, antiseptic, and painkillers will come in handy for you (and probably your friends, too).

10. Bathrobe & Shower Shoes

Communal bathrooms are… not the cleanest. Things like athlete’s foot and ringworm run rampant on college campuses. And there’s nothing that bacteria and fungi love more than a warm, steamy environment. Shower shoes are a non-negotiable. And a bathrobe? Way easier than balancing a towel and shower caddy on the walk back.



Dorm life at Brown is exciting, messy, and unforgettable! And it’s so much smoother when you’re prepared. With these ten essentials, you’ll not only survive your first year, but comfortably enjoy the ride.