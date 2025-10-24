Imposter Syndrome at Brown: The Hidden Anxiety Behind Ivy League Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a current sophomore at Brown, I’ve had firsthand experience with the anxiety and comparison culture that often comes with going to an Ivy League University, otherwise known as imposter syndrome. In a sea of some of the brightest minds, it’s easy to feel small. When moving to College Hill, everyone seems to have incredible accomplishments from creating a lifesaving foundation to doing groundbreaking research at 16. It is inspiring, but also very overwhelming as a fresh college student. Even when you are happy with all you’ve achieved, there can be that quiet question that can eat at you: Do I belong here?

Having gone to a huge public high school in Texas, I felt quite the culture shock coming to Brown. The Ivies were an entirely different world full of students who were endlessly accomplished and confident. There were moments when I questioned whether I was as prepared as everyone else, or whether I would be able to keep up. It’s a strange mix of relief and fear: thankful to be here, but worried you somehow don’t deserve it at the same time. It’s the exhausting pressure to keep up and to convince yourself that you belong.

“It’s the quiet guilt of feeling like you should be doing more, even if you’re already stretched too thin.”

What makes this feeling so complicated is that Brown is not a cutthroat type of school. The culture here is cooperative, positive, and notably different from the hyper-competitive cultures of other Ivy League schools. People really do want others to succeed. Professors really care about students. It really is meant to be the “chill Ivy.” And yet, even with all the good, the pressure still gets in. It’s the unspoken competition that people feel the most. It’s the unspoken anxiety, when you look around and see everyone accomplishing all these incredible things. You can’t always help but measure up. It’s easy to feel like you’re behind. No heavy GPA focus but in doing so, you wonder if you’re doing enough. Should you be applying to internships? Finding a leadership role? Scrambling to find a research opportunity to add to the resume? You get the feeling there’s always something more that you’re supposed to be striving toward, even if no one’s necessarily telling you so.

Social media only intensifies the pressure. Between Instagram posts and LinkedIn updates, it’s easy to get overrun with the endless buzz surrounding others’ success, and comparing yourself. Everyone may look like they have it figured out, but, even then, many of us are quietly wondering if we’re falling short. Over time, I learned how to cope with these feelings and handle them differently.

Instead of letting comparison define my worth, I started looking at what I have done and how far I have come in the things that are important to me. I have built more confidence by remembering that success doesn’t look the same for everyone. It’s been helpful having a strong support system, reminding me I’m not alone in this. Leaning on friends who understand these emotions, creating room to work through my moments of self-doubt, and being honest with myself when it gets to be too much has changed how I see my place here at Brown.

Here are some key steps you can take to help minimize the feeling of imposter syndrome:

1. Talk about it

The fastest way to deflate imposter syndrome is to name it. Talking with friends, family, or peer counseling groups (e.g., CAPS groups) reminds you that you are not alone in these concerns. They can help remind you of your worth, support you on your path, and help ease some of these concerns weighing on you.

2. Keep track of your wins

Record what you’ve accomplished, challenges you’ve overcome, and successes you’ve worked to achieve: academic, personal, or otherwise. In the midst of self-doubt, reading your own words can help you focus on your personal growth instead of comparison.

3. Celebrate small victories

You don’t have to do groundbreaking work to be proud of yourself. Finishing a difficult assignment, engaging in class, or doing well on an exam are all victories to celebrate. Completing a goal or trying is something worth congratulating yourself for.

4. Set boundaries

If LinkedIn or Instagram posts are making you feel inadequate, do yourself a favor and mute, unfollow, or take a break. Set your feed to include things that inspire rather than add unnecessary stress to your life.

5. Create your own definition of success

Keep in mind that your journey doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. What matters is that you’re learning, growing, and building something of value for yourself.

6. Utilize campus resources

If feelings become irritating or overwhelming, consulting CAPS or Student Support Services can be a huge assist. Brown has different spaces available for just this kind of stress and they are definitely worth looking into.

The truth is, almost everybody at Brown feels that way at some point, even the ones who are seemingly perfect. Some don’t always talk about it as openly as others may. The more I’ve confided in friends, the more I’ve recognized how common these feelings are. We’re all chasing our own definitions of success and often end up assuming that everyone else already has it figured out. The key thing to remember when comparison creeps in, is that Brown chose each of us for a reason. There isn’t one specific path to success or what it looks like. It’s okay to work on your terms, to define your own achievements, and to find satisfaction without comparison.