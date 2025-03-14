I Tried the Coconut Cult Probiotic Yogurt for 3 Weeks… Here’s My Take On the Hype

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

If you’ve seen any health & wellness TikToks recently, you’ve definitely heard about Coconut Cult. For those who haven’t, Coconut Cult is a brand of probiotic coconut yogurt that’s recently blown up in the health & wellness world, with people across social media swearing by a spoonful a day to heal their gut and dramatically reduce bloating. The question is, is Coconut Cult just another trend to add to the endless list, or does it actually make you look and feel your best? I’m finally ready to answer after falling victim to the trend, and having ‘taken’ Coconut Cult consistently for the past 3 weeks.

How It Fits In

First of all, let’s break down why Coconut Cult has gotten so popular. We’ve definitely seen a resurgence of health culture across social media recently, with creators posting everything from 3-ingredient protein bagels to racking up corepower classes to taking sea-moss gel as a supplement, and the list goes on and on. Knowing this, it’s not all that surprising that Coconut Cult has come to the forefront, with so many creators and consumers being desperate to find a new staple product to add to their routines, or at least a quick fix.

Why Coconut Cult Specifically?

Another thing to consider is what sets the brand apart from others. They advertise a tangy, creamy yogurt with a unique mix of 16 probiotic strains, and are the most probiotic-dense option on the market. They also make sure to use all organic ingredients when crafting fun flavors like chocolate mousse and strawberry, so you’re guaranteed to find one you like. In terms of benefits, their website claims that eating the recommended spoonful a day promotes less bloating and inflammation, improved mood, better digestion and immunity, restored energy, and healthy skin among other things. We already know social media agrees with these claims, but is it really all that great?

What I Like…

Im happy to report that I did notice a few benefits and positive aspects of sticking to Coconut Cult:

A spoonful per morning is easy to stay consistent with, even as a lazy and busy student

Some people complain about the taste, but I actually didn’t mind it—especially the chocolate mousse flavor

Though not a huge difference, I did notice a bit less bloating throughout my day

My sugar cravings seemed to decrease as well (coming from a girl who always wants a sweet treat)

I also felt fuller for longer after good meals

…and What I Don’t

That being said, there are definitely some disappointments and drawbacks I noticed with Coconut Cult as well, so let’s get into that:

I personally didn’t notice any difference in the health of my skin, energy, or mood–as a busy and stressed college student, that would’ve been nice

Next is the price point, at around $10 per 8oz jar. The jars last about 8 days each if you eat the recommended amount, but on a college budget it can be a little difficult to keep up with. If that’s the case, there are definitely alternatives worth checking out.

Coconut Cult can also be tough to find, as it’s only carried in Whole Foods and select natural food stores, and sells out fast after every restock

So is it worth the hype?

It’s hard to give Coconut Cult a simple yes or no, as the benefits do tend to vary person by person. No, it’s definitely not gonna fix your entire life, but it might be worth trying a jar and seeing how it works for you personally! As always, though, don’t feel compelled to give in to the trend just for the sake of its popularity–the story behind Coconut Cult’s name is even a reminder of the harm of blindly following fad diets. It’s a clever reference to a group of “cocoivores,” living off of just coconut, that eventually died from their extreme diet. All this to say, becoming a cocoivore definitely isn’t worth it–but Coconut Cult could be.