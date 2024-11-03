Don’t Have The Cash For Coconut Cult? Here Are 5 Alternatives

If you’re like me, you’re probably constantly looking for a new probiotic to add to your diet that actually tastes good. And for the wellness enthusiasts out there, TikTok has become a beacon of fantastic product recommendations. But some of them, like Coconut Cult, aren’t as friendly to the wallet as they are to the gut.

Recently, Coconut Cult, a super-live probiotic coconut yogurt with a variety of delicious flavors, has been all over my FYP. I’ve even been tempted (dare I say, influenced) to buy some as well to add to my daily meals, but with their website having a two-jar minimum, totaling a whopping $70 for two jars of probiotic yogurt, my wallet says it’s a no-go. Luckily, there are some Coconut Cult alternatives out there just as tasty (and good for your gut).

ICYMI, probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that, shockingly, are really good for you. They contain countless health benefits, such as boosting the immune system, reducing inflammation, improving gut health and digestion, and more.

Probiotics come in many different forms, and while some simply take a probiotic supplement, many enjoy finding creative ways to add it to their diets. Finding tasty probiotic treats is often difficult, especially if you’re a girly on a budget.

And while I love probiotic yogurts, my bank account unfortunately doesn’t. Looking for an inexpensive, but delicious, probiotic that’ll give you all the same benefits as Coconut Cult? You’ve come to the right place: here are five of the best Coconut Cult alternatives that won’t break the bank.

cocoyo CocoYo CocoYo is a prebiotic coconut yogurt with a variety of health benefits; their website even has a list of reasons thoroughly explaining why CocoYo is good for you. CocoYo contains a healthy dose of prebiotics, which improves gut health and protects against infections, as well as fighting bacteria. Essentially, CocoYo is the same as Coconut Cult but even tastier (IMO) and for a fraction of the price. See On GT’s Living Foods

cocojune Cocojune Cocojune is an earth-friendly and science-backed coconut probiotic yogurt with a huge variety of flavors (to all my pumpkin spice enthusiasts, you can’t miss out on their limited edition pumpkin spice flavor). In addition to coconut yogurt, they also have kid’s pouches and a yogurt dip as well. See On Cocojune

siggi\’s Siggi’s Coconut blend Siggi’s is a plant-based coconut probiotic yogurt filled with three times more protein than leading alternatives. Siggi’s even has a page full of recipes in case you’re looking for ways to add their yogurt into your meals, other than just eating it plain for breakfast. See On Siggi’s

pillars Pillars coconut yogurt Pillars is a probiotic yogurt with both dairy and plant-based coconut options. Their coconut yogurt is reported to have 30 billion live active cultures at the time of production, as well as being keto-friendly and recyclable. Who doesn’t love an environmentally friendly (and affordable) coconut probiotic yogurt? See On Pillars

silk Silk Greek Style

Coconut milk Yogurt Alternative Everyone loves Silk’s almond milk, but did you know that they sell coconut milk yogurts? Tried and true, these yogurts are absolutely delicious and contain live and active cultures! If you’re a fan of Greek yogurt, you’re going to love Silk’s coconut milk yogurts. See On Silk

While Coconut Cult is definitely viral for a reason, these alternatives offer identical benefits: minus the price tag. Whether you’re hoping to stay budget-friendly or just want to experiment with probiotics, these dupes make it easy to get your necessary nutrients in a single serving. Feel free to enjoy one of these delicious, gut-friendly yogurts without having to worry about breaking the bank!