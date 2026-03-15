Hungry Rhody in PVD: The Bakery Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m going to go get a sweet treat, want to join me?” is a phrase that I say, and my friends can attest, multiple times a day. Whether it’s a strawberry matcha from my favorite staff at the ERC or indulging in a world-famous blueberry muffin from the Blue Room, Brown definitely doesn’t lack places to grab something sweet between classes or when a sugar craving strikes on a random Wednesday in the middle of the day.

And that’s just on campus. Step a little farther off College Hill and Providence opens up even more possibilities: Brown Bee is only a ten-minute walk from the Main Green, Sydney and Café Nero are right on Thayer, and just about any bubble tea spot on Thayer or downtown offers something refreshing and delicious. Then there’s Kow Kow, which has become a staple for late-night dessert runs, and Silver Star Bakery in Fox Point… Honestly, Providence’s dessert scene speaks for itself.

But if you’ve already cycled through your usual favorites—or you’re just craving something new—this list is definitely for you! These spots are either a little more under the radar for Brown students (which makes them great for studying!) or offer a fun twist on the treats we already know and love.

1. Madrid European Bakery

📍Wayland Square and Barrington County Road

Best For: Croissants, Cakes, Coffee, Pastry Assortments

Favorite Dishes: Almond Chocolate Chip Santiago, Raspberry Croissant, Hot Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whenever I had about 40 minutes to spare during the warmer months, one of my favorite rituals, especially during freshman and sophomore fall, was to take a quick walk down to Wayland Square for one of Providence’s most beloved bakeries: Madrid European Bakery. The walk itself is part of the charm: it’s just long enough to feel like a break from campus, but short enough to justify when I definitely should have be studying. Madrid is well known among Brown students for its incredible pastries and its cozy, bustling atmosphere. It’s the kind of place where you’ll find tables of students working on laptops alongside families stopping in for an afternoon treat. There’s always a gentle buzz of conversation and the smell of fresh pastries (and coffee!) in the air.

What I love most about Madrid is how committed it is to its motto: “A Little Piece of Madrid in PVD.” The ingredients are fresh, the pastries are beautifully crafted, and there’s even a window where you can watch the pastry chefs piping neat rows of custard into trays of croissants and tarts. It’s mesmerizing. Their pastry case is legendary and also notorious for selling out quickly. More than once I’ve walked in only to find the chocolate chip cookies almost gone, which is why my best advice is to go early.

From their countless variations of Santiago (an almond flour–based cake that they elevate into something truly special) to what might honestly be the best almond croissant I’ve had on the East Coast, Madrid is a must-visit if you’re looking for an excuse to get off College Hill. One of my favorite memories there was during sophomore spring, when a friend and I somehow managed to hold onto a table for nearly half a day and slowly worked our way through a dozen of their miniature pastries. My personal favorite was the apple tart, while she was obsessed with the peanut butter chocolate.

Now that they’ve opened a Barrington location, I’ve been dreaming of grabbing a box of pastries, an iced coffee, and maybe even their limited-edition crème brûlée ice cream before heading down to Barrington Beach for the afternoon.

2. Beehive Cafe

📍Bristol

Best For: Brownies, Cookies, Drinks

Favorite Dishes: Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti, Apple Pastries, Chocolate Espresso Cookie

If I could recommend just one café outside of Providence to anyone, it would be the Beehive Café near the Bristol waterfront. Yes, it’s about a 30-minute drive from campus, but trust me when I say it’s absolutely worth it. The atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and surprisingly perfect for getting work done, whether you sit outside on their porch or upstairs with the view to the Bristol Waterfront. There’s something about the combination of incredible pastries and a cozy café environment that makes productivity feel just a little easier.

I used to go to Beehive mostly on weekends, but they’ve recently implemented a “no tech zone” policy on Saturdays and Sundays. While that might sound intimidating at first, it actually makes the space feel more relaxed and intentional. Now when I visit, I’ll bring printed readings or treat it as a chance to unplug for a bit.

One of my favorite things about Beehive is their ever-changing drink menu. They have classics like the Iced Biscotti and the Banana Buzz, but they’re also constantly introducing new seasonal drinks. Recently they launched a waffle cone latte with vanilla bean cold foam and a salted honeycomb latte—both of which are currently at the top of my must-try list. Their pastries are also phenomenal!! The banana bread is rich and comforting, and their cookies are the kind that you find yourself randomly craving weeks later.

Now that the weather is warming up, I can’t wait to grab something to go and sit on the benches overlooking the Bristol waterfront. It’s one of those places where the scenery—the calm water and the dream-worthy scenes of Rhode Island’s coastline—somehow makes everything taste even better.

3. Pastiche Fine Desserts

📍Federal Hill, Providence

Best For: Any type of fine dessert

Favorite Dishes: Fruit Tart

Pastiche was one of my most frequent dessert stops during freshman year—and it’s entirely because of their fruit tart. Located in the heart of Federal Hill, Pastiche feels like stepping into a traditional European pastry shop. Their display cases are always filled with meticulously decorated cakes, delicate tarts, and rich chocolate desserts that make choosing just one item almost impossible.

The fruit tart, however, has my heart. The balance between the crisp pastry shell, smooth custard filling, and fresh fruit on top is honestly perfection. While Pastiche isn’t really a place to study (there’s limited seating and it’s more of a grab-and-go spot), it’s perfect for a celebratory dessert run or a quick break when you need something sweet to power through the rest of your day.

4. Aleppo Sweets

📍Fox Point, Providence

Best For: Baklava!

Favorite Dishes: Any of their baklava, really!

The first time I walked into Aleppo Sweets was during my freshman fall when I was determined to find the best baklava in Providence. Safe to say: I found it.

Aleppo’s baklava—especially their purse-style pistachio version—is flaky, delicately sweet, and genuinely one of the best desserts I’ve had anywhere. And that’s saying a lot, considering I’m from Los Angeles where incredible Middle Eastern bakeries are everywhere. Their pastries strike the perfect balance: sweet but not overwhelmingly sugary, with layers that practically melt in your mouth. I’m also a huge fan of their Arabic and Turkish coffee with milk, which pairs perfectly with the baklava.

Aleppo isn’t really a full study café since Wi-Fi and outlets are limited, but that’s kind of part of the charm. Like Pastiche, it’s the perfect spot for a quick dessert break, a short reading session on your iPad or discussion post cram connected to a hotspot, or simply a change of pace from the usual campus routine.

5. Seven Stars Bakery

📍Downtown Providence & Hope Street

Best For: Cinnamon Buns, Seasonal Loaves, Croissants, Sticky Buns

Favorite Dishes: Cinnamon Buns, Scones, Muffins

Seven Stars Bakery (especially the Hope Street location) holds a special place in my heart.

During the summer, one of my favorite simple pleasures is heading down to the Hope Street location and sitting on their patio with a coffee and pastry. It’s one of those spots that feels quintessentially Providence. A late summer afternoon at Seven Stars is automatically imprinted into my mind and it is one of the memories I know I will miss the most when I graduate.

The truth is, I genuinely struggle to recommend just one pastry here because everything is good. Every time I go, I end up standing in front of the pastry case debating between at least three options—and inevitably planning my next visit before I’ve even left. In terms of studying, Seven Stars has strong “classic coffee shop” energy. It’s lively without being overwhelming, which makes it a great place to knock out readings or write a discussion post. The Wi-Fi can be unreliable though, so it’s best for tasks that don’t require a constant internet connection.

6. Oak Bakeshop

📍Hope/Summit Neighborhood

Best For: Cinnamon Rolls, Scones, Muffins

Favorite Dishes: Earl Grey Scone

The first time I ever tried Oak Bakeshop was actually thanks to one of my TAs, who brought pastries from there to section one day. I don’t remember what the activity was—but I do remember the Earl Grey scone.

As an Earl Grey lover, I was immediately intrigued. And after one bite, I understood why people rave about Oak’s pastries. The scone was buttery, tender, and perfectly flavored without being overly sweet. My original plan was to save half for later in the day, but that idea disappeared pretty quickly once I started eating it.

Friends who have visited Oak Bakeshop since have similarly raved about their cinnamon rolls, muffins, and other pastries. As someone who loves anything cinnamon-related, my next mission is definitely to try their cinnamon roll—or maybe their rugelach, if I don’t get distracted by everything else in the pastry case…

Let’s be honest: sweet treats are basically a personality trait at this point. Whether it’s a mid-afternoon matcha, a late-night ice cream run, or the classic “I deserve something sweet after finishing this essay” moment (and I have participated in that soooo many times…), Brown students have truly mastered the art of the treat break.

Providence makes it very easy to keep that tradition alive. With cafés, bakeries, and bubble tea shops scattered across campus and the surrounding neighborhoods and opening almost every month, there’s always somewhere new to try or somewhere familiar that feels like comfort in dessert form. Sometimes the best study break isn’t another lukewarm coffee that I snuck into the Hay, but a quick walk with my friends to grab something sweet and reset for the rest of the day. That’s what makes exploring new spots so fun!! I’ve never known when a random stop might turn into my new favorite order (yes, I will take one date cold foam latte and a raspberry croissant, please), your next go-to study café, or the place I end up bringing every friend visiting from out of town.

Next time you feel the urge to say, “I’m going to get a sweet treat—want to come?” maybe pick one of these spots and see where the craving takes you. Your future favorite dessert might be waiting just a few blocks away!

Bon appétit and see you soon for another dessert spot review, set in Frank Sinatra’s city: New York, New York!