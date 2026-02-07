Trying Moka & Co., the New Cafe Off of Thayer Street

Rhode Island’s first Yemeni coffee bar has opened right here on Brown’s campus. Located just off
Thayer Street, the go-to food hub for Brown students, Moka & Co. offers a unique cafe experience to
Angell Street, which runs adjacent to Thayer. The exact location is where Feed the Cheeks used to be, and
will still somewhat remain. Moka & Co. took over the space but will continue to serve Feed the Cheeks
cookies and soft serve. A post on the Feed the Cheeks official instagram page stated that, “This isn’t a shutdown. It’s a step forward, a collaboration with another brand we admire and a chance to keep our presence alive in
Providence while we grow.” Moka & Co. as a company itself has 22 current locations all around the U.S.
and 13 locations coming soon.
One of the things that stood out to me about Moka & Co. was their diverse and one-of-a-kind menu.
The menu contained a wide variety of drink and treat options on top of the remaining Feed the Cheeks
menu. They offer lattes, matchas, refreshers, frozen blends, coffee, an espresso bar, and traditional Yemeni
options. Some menu items that stood out to me were their “Saffron Latte,” “Qishr Coffee,” and “Biscoff Latte” (spoiler alert: this is what I got!). If you’re looking for a more refreshing, fruity drink, you can pick from their
selection of refreshers which all sound absolutely delicious or you could pick from their frozen blend
options, which are all fruity drinks as well.
Now onto my experience at Moka & Co. When you first walk in there’s the showcase displaying
their treats by the register, and then a small staircase that leads to the tables and seating area. The seating
down below is limited but cute. There were a few tables that had two chairs each, and then one side with
booth styled seating, a table in the middle, and chairs on the end of each. I got drinks with four other
friends and we had plenty of space, but I’m not sure how many other groups could fit in there. As I said
earlier, I got the “Iced Biscoff Latte” with whole milk and regular sweetness, and would rate it a 8/10. I
thought it was just sweet enough but not too sweet, just be sure to mix it all together. My total was a little
under nine dollars, so definitely on the pricey side, but it was definitely worth it. One of my friends ordered
the “Iced Pistachio Matcha” with almond milk and she also enjoyed hers, rating it a 7/10. Our other three
friends all ordered different refreshers. If you get a refresher, be sure to fully mix it before you drink. They
will be extremely sweet if you don’t do so.
Overall I would rate my experience an 8/10. The customer service was great, the employees were
super friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. The seating area was small but cute, and fun to enjoy
with some friends. I think my favorite part about Moka & Co. is the menu. There were so many fun drinks
to pick from and I really enjoyed my order. The only flaw was the pricing. I can’t see myself going on a
consistent basis, but I would use this as a time to treat myself.