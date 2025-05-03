10 Incredible Providence Restaurants For Al Fresco Dining – All Budgets!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets warmer, Providence’s vibrant and delicious culinary scene extends outdoors, offering delightful dining experiences. Whether you’re seeking riverside views, rooftop vibes, or cozy patios, the city that Brown gets to call home has something for every palate. I have created a list of some of my favorite outdoor dining spots in Providence to enjoy this season. Fair warning: most of these places fill up quickly, so make reservations in advance!

Waterman Grille Nestled along the Seekonk River, Waterman Grille is a serene and luxurious dining experience with truly picturesque views. Their seasonal patio is perfect for enjoying their contemporary American cuisine, making it a perfect spot for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Cafe Nuovo Located on the RIverwalk, Cafe Nuovo provides a sophisticated setting with panoramic views of the Providence River. Known for its contemporary American dishes, it’s a favorite for special occasions, celebrations, and romantic evenings.

Rooftop at the Providence G You should elevate your dining experience by going to this year round rooftop lounge. With unobstructed views of the city skyline, it offers a diverse menu ranging from raw bar selections to brick oven flatbreads, complemented by yummy craft cocktails. Al Forno A Providence staple, Al Forno is renowned for its wood-grilled pizzas and rustic Italian cuisine. Their outdoor seating provides a charming ambience to accompany their acclaimed dishes.

India Restaurant This East Side gem offers a lush garden patio, providing a tranquil setting to enjoy their incredibly flavorful Indian cuisine. The vibrant decor and ambient lighting make it a personal favorite for evening dinners. Xaco Taco A fun and casual Mexican spot, Xaco Taco has a vibrant outdoor patio perfect for groups. The tacos are flavorful, the drinks are delicious, and the vibes are simply unmatched.

Plant City This 100% plant based restaurant offers everything from tacos to wood fired pizza. With riverside tables and multiple restaurant concepts under one roof, Plant City is ideal for groups with different cravings and tastes, or anyone curious about vegan food done right. Ellie’s Ellie’s is the perfect place for French inspired breakfast, pastries, and sandwiches. The patio is lined with flowers and bistro chairs, making it a lovely spot to sip an iced latte, eat a pastry, and people watch.