6 Must-Visit Spots to Walk, Bike, and Hike Near Brown University

As the weather is getting nicer in Providence, there is no better time to get outside to go on a walk. Whether you’re in the mood for a walk around some of the local neighborhoods around Providence, or something a bit further away, this will be the perfect guide to scenic views around Brown to take advantage of the weather.

East Providence

One of my favorite routes to take around Brown is around Eastern Providence. I always love leaving my dorm and walking around the neighborhoods until I eventually reach a coffee shop along Ives Street or Angell Street. Some of my favorite spots are Silver Star Bakery and Madrid Bakery. I always pop in to get a warm or cold bev depending on how nice it is outside and then I can have an accessory for the rest of my walk! Then I like to walk to India Point Park and do a couple of laps there before heading back to campus. The park’s great view of the water makes it easy to sit down and enjoy the scenery as well.

East Bay Bike Path

Another option when at India Point Park is to hop on to the East Bay Bike Path. The East Bay Bike Path is a scenic 14.5-mile paved trail that runs from India Point Park in Providence to Colt State Park in Bristol, offering stunning waterfront views along the way. While it’s popular for biking, it’s also a great option for a long walk, with plenty of spots to stop and take in the scenery. Obviously you do not need to walk the full 14 miles, but it is another great scenic path perfect for longer walks to get a bit outside of Providence.

Benefit Street to Prospect Terrace

Another route I take is walking over to Wickenden from campus, and then taking a right up Benefit Street and looking at all of the beautiful homes along Benefit and all of the side streets. I normally walk on Benefit up until I get to Prospect Terrace where I’ll sit down for a bit and then loop back to campus.

Blackstone Park Historic District

One of the prettiest places in Providence to walk around is the Blackstone Park Historic District. It is roughly 1.5 miles away from campus, so a bit of a longer journey by foot, but worth the walk. This spot is right by the water with incredible views but also has a walking trail with stunning foliage. Right next to this park is Blackstone Boulevard, another great path for walking. Clocking in at 3.3 miles out and back, this path takes roughly an hour to complete and leads you along some of Providence’s prettiest neighborhoods.

Barrington Beach

The next place requires a bit of a drive, but is definitely worth it. Around 30 minutes away from campus, Barrington Beach is a great place for a relaxing, restorative walk. You can even make an afternoon of it and bring a picnic and friends as well. It is rarely crowded, and makes a wonderful escape from Providence for a few hours! However, it can get a bit windy this time of year, so definitely bring layers.

Roger Williams Park

This park is about a 10-minute drive or 30-minute bike ride away from campus. While it takes a little longer to get here, the scenery is well worth it. Roger Williams Park has miles of greenery, ponds, bridges, and gardens, making it the perfect place for nature lovers. There are plenty of benches along the trail for you to take in the beautiful surroundings.

As the weather gets nicer and it officially becomes spring in Providence, there is no better time to try out one of these walks around campus! If you are staying on campus for spring break, these places will make an excellent way to fill your time.