3 Ways to Ditch the Caffeine and Still Feel Energized

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso and the Watermelon Celsius have been my go-to quick energy sources for years on end. An integral part of my day, caffeine finds me between classes, in late-night study sessions, and in moments where I feel in a lull. But over the years, I have seen how it can backfire, giving me major jitters, insane energy crashes in the middle of the day, and horrible sleep habits that can last nights. College students must be able to have an active and healthy brain for all the academic and personal work in our lives, which is why health-conscious habits, like shown in Her Campus’ brain-boosting snacks, should be equipped.

The good news is that 200mg of caffeine is not the only way to get your energy back up! From mineral-rich ingredients in smoothies to washing your face in cold water, there are plenty of other methods I have taken up that can naturally boost my energy. I have found it very important to support hydration, circulation, and mental wellbeing for sustaining energy, that overrides a latte or an Alani.

1. Start off your day with Sea Moss

It is valid that the name of the mineral-rich item can throw you off, but sea moss is a red algae that has become increasingly influential in wellness culture. As seen in Refinery 29, after Kim Kardashian showed off her sea moss smoothie, the attention for the algae is unmatched. It contains many minerals, like iodine magnesium and iron, which supporter energy production. As the iron supports red blood cell production, the enhancement of minerals can make your feel stronger in the long-run.

Sea moss can be taken in supplements, by the spoon, and through mixtures. I have found it easiest to take 2 spoonfuls in the morning with a lot of water!

2. Boost hydration with electrolytes

Hydration is so essential for energy production! Fatigue, especially after exercising, can just be dehydration in disguise. The American Heart Association writes that electrolytes that hold minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium in order to have electric charges that signal our muscles and nerves. I especially love the brand LMNT that has a wide range of flavors and has proven to have great taste!

3. Plunge your face in ice water

Cold exposure is known to make your nervous system wake up, giving the chance of the temperature on your face to increase circulation. This then allows the nervous system to be stimulated and hormones, like norepinephrine, to be released for focus.

I especially enjoy having the cold water in the morning to prepare for getting ready for classes.

Final Thoughts

It is certainly true that caffeine does give a quick fix of energy, but establishing good habits like nourishing your body with minerals and induce circulation can make a long-term effect for sustained energy. Who knows, you might find your favorite pick-me-up is not found in caffeine.