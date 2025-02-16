Summer’s Tips to Fight the “Winter Blues”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

As someone who struggles with stronger feelings of depression and anxiety during the colder months, I find it important to find small things in your everyday life that bring you joy. Coming from someone whose major focuses on the struggles associated with mental health, I have a lot of knowledge on the topic due to studying it and living through it. Finding anything that helps to put your mind at ease or even just doing something to get yourself out of your head can make a huge difference between having a productive day and bed rotting the entire day.