This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When upcoming freshmen are getting ready to transition into a new life at college, their peers, family, and maybe even online influencers will give them advice for their first year at a new school. For instance, making sure you buy shower shoes, and a rolling laundry hamper. Or even advice as cliche as going to class and doing homework. Although these pieces of advice are useful and everyone should follow them, there are certain things that I wish people had told me before jumping into my new life. These are my 3 survival tips that no one tells freshmen that I wish I had known.

Office Hours are crucial

First, take advantage of office hours. Yes, I know that some professors may host their office hours at inconvenient times. However, office hours are a great way to utilize your professor in terms of needing help, showing them you care, and even future connections as you begin your career. I have gone to office hours in regard to needing a bit of extra help. Even if it is only a 5-minute conversation, the advice and help they give, may be the make-or-break on a quiz or exam. As well as getting help during office hours, this could also lead to new connections. It is beneficial to have connections with your professor. Thank me later when you receive your professors signed and written recommendation letter.

Say “no”

Next, do not be afraid to say “no.” When you are surrounded by new people, in a new place, it is easy to feel obligated to always say “yes,” and please them. However, you must protect your peace. Whether it is something as small as hanging out in someone’s dorm, getting food, or getting invited to a party, boundaries are essential. If you feel like staying in your dorm, stay in your dorm! Especially if you do not feel comfortable in that environment. From personal experience, my first year, I tried to do as much as I could. That includes hanging out with friends, even when I wanted a relaxing, snuggly night in. Now that I am into my second year, I know how to prioritize my well-being, while still making time to see my peers.

Use your campus resources

Finally, utilizing campus resources. It is normal to feel intimidated by campus resources. Like a food pantry, counseling center, library tools, tutoring, and many more. No one should have to skip out on meals, so using the food pantry as a resource adds convenience to someone who is struggling. Also, mentally, moving to a new place with new people can be overwhelming. It is common to feel homesick or even lonely. Using your school’s counseling programs can help you find a sense of belonging and feel more comfortable at school. Lastly, library tools and tutoring resources are a great way to advance your smarts. Sometimes a topic you are learning just isn’t clicking. It is surely frustrating when you are trying to understand what is going on in class, but you just simply can’t. Utilizing campus resources for any situation is a great tool when you are low on food swipes or even need someone to talk to.

Overall

Although I had an impactful first year of college, there are many things that I wished I would’ve known before coming to school. After learning and figuring out these tips, my school year sailed smoother than before. These tips helped me, and hopefully they will help you as well.