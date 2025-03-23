This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

One thing I have been trying to get better at is taking the time I need for myself between work, classes, and homework. When I do get the time, I end up doom-scrolling when it really is not needed and I can be bettering myself. Taking a social media break in my free time is not always a bad thing, but I cannot do it every time I have a break. Social media can be pretty toxic when on it for a long time, and it can be really damaging at times. I have been watching more TV to take a break from social media and to focus on myself. I have been doing my skincare again and wearing what I want without worrying about what others may think. I have been giving myself more grace with schoolwork by taking unapologetic breaks during the assignment. Although it takes me longer to finish that way, I do not feel as burned out afterward, which makes me feel better.



I have noticed differences after taking care of myself more. I have felt more confident in myself academically and with my looks. By ingesting less toxic media, I am not comparing myself to the beauty standard anymore, and I have felt more confident in myself. Since I am taking breaks while working on assignments or studying, I feel the quality of my work is better, and it is more consistent throughout since I am not getting burned out as much. Since I have my newfound confidence, I have been eating what I want more lately instead of trying to have the healthiest diet. I still eat healthy things, but I put less pressure on myself to eat healthy, which mentally makes me feel better.



This is your time to take the breaks you need from assignments, social media, or trying to look a certain way. This is the time in our lives to have fun and to love life while we can. We are only young once, so we have to be confident in ourselves and not give a care in the world with what anyone thinks. This is our only life and we cannot waste it not loving ourselves. Being a young adult is stressful, especially being in college, so we need to take care of ourselves in order to be successful and happy.