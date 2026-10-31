College life 101: Getting Adjusted 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How to handle getting adjusted to campus life

Have you ever wondered how different your mindset really becomes during your transition from high school to college? Ever wondered why you don’t entertain and tolerate the same things? During what seems like an incredibly stressful time of your life your brain is also changing and this can be very confusing. Dealing with emotions while also getting adjusted to an extremely hard thing to do.

Coming into college alone can be a difficult task and a big adjustment for most. Being away from home, family, pets, friends etc and then somehow having to start over or even come back is a big difference from being at home. Being in the comfort of your family, and friends makes a big difference in students and their mental health.

Studies show that about 60% of college freshman mental health in their first semester significantly decreases. This is primarily due to being homesick. People miss their lives and their families. Along with trying to understand and comprehend their new environment. Students also have to get used to a new place, their living, sleeping and their doing this all while trying to make friends. Students are learning more about themselves than ever before. As a current freshman I can relate to this a lot. Although my family doesn’t live far, getting adjusted on campus has not been anything I could have prepared for. I had to learn discipline, I had to relearn how to talk to new people and introduce myself as well as trying to change certain aspects of myself.

I have learned so much about myself but also about others as well. I have learned that not everyone has common decency, and that sometimes I do need my mom. It’s been a crazy ride but honestly I wouldn’t trade my experience for the world.