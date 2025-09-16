Sunday Reset: How to Actually Prepare for the Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real- Sunday always seems to come by in the blink of an eye. Week after week, you tell yourself that you’re going to have a productive weekend- homework, cleaning, workouts- it’ll all be done by Sunday night. Yet, as Friday and Saturday pass and Sunday morning rolls around, you notice that none of what you wanted to be done has even been started. And let me tell you, there are a lot of people in that boat with you.

Though you might wake up on a Sunday morning overwhelmed with all of the “to do’s” that have piled up over the weekend, remind yourself that you still have a whole day to get things done. Think of the day as a prep but also a reset- the goal is to get things done but also to mindfully set yourself up for the week ahead. Here are some things I’ve found helpful in achieving this goal!

Clean ANYTHING

I grew up in a house where Sunday was the designated day for cleaning, so I typically find myself doing a deep clean when Sunday rolls around. But sometimes, there’s just no need (or not enough time). Even if you don’t need a deep clean, cleaning up anything can help you feel productive and like a small part of your space has been properly reset for the week. I find simply organizing my desk or even changing my sheets is enough to make me feel accomplished and fresh for the week!

The Week at a Glance

It’s always good to check up on what you have going on in the coming week. You dont need to plan out every day down to the minute, but it is really helpful to know the classes you have, what assignments are due, any meetings you have, and any other miscellaneous things that may be happening during the week. In college, you never know what the week has in store, so it’s best to be as prepared as you can.

Fuel Your Body

After a long weekend, our bodies need as much of a reset as our space. One thing I’ve found helpful on Sundays is to stay hydrated and eat well- I’m talking a good breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This not only makes you feel more engergized heading into the week, but also helps your body get back in the groove of eating on a schedule that is sustainable for busy weekdays. This can be a lot harder when you’re cooking for yourself (like I do) as opposed to being on a meal plan, but I’ve found it makes a huge difference in how I feel waking up on Monday mornings.

Move Your Body

Just as important as fueling your body is moving your body. This can look however you want it to- yoga, pilates, cardio, weightlifting, or even a mini stretch session- they all do the job. I prefer more restorative movements because it allows me to really relax and get in tune with my body, but your body may need something else and that’s okay! And don’t think you need to do this on your own- exercising with friends is equally as helpful and might add some fun!

Get a Headstart

If time allows, I really like to get a headstart on any assignments I have for the week. Even if this means just doing a few readings or chipping away at a group project, starting on things beforehand can really lighten up your workload during the week. It truly does feel like a weight off your shoulders when you walk into class and know your work is started (or even done) for the week!

Relax

Most importantly, Sundays are a day of rest. On top of feeling organized and ready for the week ahead, it is vital to start the week off feeling calm, well rested, and good spirits. Personally, I love to get to bed early on Sunday nights. But relaxing can also mean journaling, taking a long shower, watching a movie with your roomates, or reading a good book before bed. Whatever helps you relax at the end of a long day, do it. I can safely say that you’ll never regret taking some time for yourself!

Maybe you already do some of these things, or maybe you don’t. Either way, even one of these small habits can provide some relief heading into the week. Sundays will always come by quick, so making the most of them is the best thing you can do!