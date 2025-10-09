 Spin to Sculpt: Your Week of Workouts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something so refreshing about trying new workout classes. A mix of spin, some pilates and even dance cardio helps keep me motivated and full of energy throughout the week. Of course, trying a new class can be intimidating. Maybe you’ve never been on a reformer, or you’re not sure if you should get there early, or how many people will be in the room. Trust me, all of these worries have gone through my head at some point. But after trying, and teaching, countless workout classes, I can promise you this: if you’re thinking about trying something new, go for it—you’ll thank yourself afterward. To make it easy, here are my favorite studios near Bentley that not only have amazing classes but also offer great deals for new students.

CorePower Yoga

Core Power is only 10 minutes away from Bentley and your first week of classes is free! They also give students 20% off all memberships and packages; all you need is your Bentley email. Between the discount, challenging classes and the heat, you will feel like a new girl! 10/10 recommend!

Btone Fitness

Btone is 5 minutes from Bentley. Practically our neighbor, there’s nothing you won’t love! A full studio of reformer machines which you can try out for 2 weeks at only $49 (P.S. this is a fabulous deal because one normal class is $38) This can’t be beat!

Solidcore

The mega reformer blue light room you’ve been seeing on Tiktok – now’s your chance to try it out! It’s about 15 minutes from campus in Arsenal Yards which has lots of parking. Also,new students get 2 weeks UNLIMITED for $99.Yes Solidcore!

Firecycle

If you’re craving a high energy, music filled and motivated environment, Firecycle is your go to place. Only 5 minutes from campus on Moody Street, Firecycle is a local boutique spin studio. I went to Firecycle last year for their Drank x Friends themed classes and the instructor made it feel like a party; she was singing, spinning and having the time of her life. And what’s even better is that new students gets your first class for $20!