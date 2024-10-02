Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
  1. When you focus on the good, the good gets better.
  2. Everything is hard before it is easy.
  3. Choose to focus on the things that you can control.
  4. Trust the timing of your life.
  5. Choose more things that make your happy.
  6. Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is rest.
  7. Make your mind a good place to be.
  8. A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset.
  9. Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.
  10. Just because it is taking time, doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.
  11. If it costs you your peace, it’s too expensive.
  12. Privacy is power. What people don’t know, they can’t ruin.
  13. Dream big, work hard, stay focused and surround yourself with good people.
  14. Make someone smile every day but never forget that you are someone too.
  15. Accept what is, let go of what it was, and have faith in what will be.
Serena Longo

Bentley '24

Hi! My name is Serena and I am a sophomore at Bentley University. I like to write about makeup, food and fashion. Outside of writing, I love to shop, read, go out with friends, and teach dance!