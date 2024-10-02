The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
- When you focus on the good, the good gets better.
- Everything is hard before it is easy.
- Choose to focus on the things that you can control.
- Trust the timing of your life.
- Choose more things that make your happy.
- Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is rest.
- Make your mind a good place to be.
- A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset.
- Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.
- Just because it is taking time, doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.
- If it costs you your peace, it’s too expensive.
- Privacy is power. What people don’t know, they can’t ruin.
- Dream big, work hard, stay focused and surround yourself with good people.
- Make someone smile every day but never forget that you are someone too.
- Accept what is, let go of what it was, and have faith in what will be.