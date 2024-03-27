Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Each link will bring you to a doc that relates to each prompt. Whenever you feel like the topics apply to you, come back to this post and read the letter!

Here are the rules:

  • Open when the letter applies
  • Only open one letter at a time
  • Don’t peek until you really need it!

You first read this article:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Hr6fjb5YRVs0v85YZo8xBkJJFsQQPntHetZtUW8YXkI/edit?usp=sharing

You are stressed out:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AzKpSRjtsJUzK6Du9dx0yx6ksYZj4bKQRohVmTzZX84/edit?usp=sharing

You’ve failed a test:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qACHbMapG4SJLnfwZ1FYRABWd6LEFjPjKNGju–sLdM/edit?usp=sharing

You’re feeling homesick:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lnbMBAJ97jw_Eefmb1y4Qq7yjExLsN8pzO2xukGVddA/edit?usp=sharing

You’ve had a bad day:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cWWMYPlW8IxFnINs4SivZ2JuYqT5Q9kNOHX3TSGVleY/edit?usp=sharing

You feel like giving up:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1S_UmE5SU4ZtGngYQk0aHZMWh6NoQnD3QnpBqY3vL7cY/edit?usp=sharing

It’s your birthday:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1_eiVrPm7DoTse5HHcWSREmmQ_WxUtRuCzXbt3PiPVtc/edit?usp=sharing

You need to make a big decision:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dq4y92x-th4sNx4rbP6y3XJjQ1AeSq_fjTDOd_FOTVo/edit?usp=sharing

MAKE SURE NOT TO TAKE ANY SNEAK PEEKS! And don’t spoil the letters for others, that’ll ruin the surprise!

