My Current Favs for the end of March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather is getting warmer, April is beginning, the winter arc is ending, and Spring is soon. I’ve been finding comfort in some small things after classes, work, and assignments. Here are some of my current favs to get me through the end of winter.

My Current Watch

Lately I’ve been binging Tell Me Lies on Hulu and let me tell you I cannot stop. It is one of those shows that pulls you in with drama, heartbreak, love, and lust. The entire show had me completely hooked and I was upset when it came to an end. The perfect late-night watch after a long day.

My Current Eats

I’ve been starting my mornings with a yogurt bowl; berries, honey, chia seeds, and some semi-sweet chocolate chips. For lunch I have become obsessed with this arugula salad; you can add any protein, toppings, and dressing you want. It’s the kind of lunch that’s super light but keeps me full for the day.

Reformer Pilates

One of my biggest recent accomplishments is this new Pilates class I joined. I have always been a fitness girl or just a quick lift at a commercial gym, but my friend got me on this new place. It is a mix of challenge but relaxation; making me feel strong but not tired. After the classes I feel revived, active, ambitious, to start off my day strong. It has helped me get a start on my day and staying productive.

Spring Outfits

I have been loving lighter, less bulky fits. I dropped my winter jacket and switched to a lighter coat. I have been wearing more cute long sleeves and bodysuits rather than hoodies. I love the comfy vibe of mixing those tops with some sweats or to dress it up with jeans.

The last stretch of the winter season can be hard, I know for me it has been. I can’t wait to see the sun and feel warm outside but for now I keep reminding myself of the little things that get me through.