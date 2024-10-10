The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall weather quickly arriving, I can already feel myself slipping into that cold weather slump. When it’s already dark by 6 pm, who wants to do anything else but snuggle up in a blanket and watch Gilmore Girls? While I could argue Jess over Dean all day every day, that is unfortunately not real life. To tackle real life during this little seasonal slump, I have been doing little things everyday to keep myself motivated and content…and it’s been working! So here are some of the things I have been doing, and you can too!

Early Bedtime/Early Wakeup

Lately, I have been trying to get to sleep early, but also wake up early. I have 8 am classes like many college students, and so this has proven to be a challenge. But waking up with the sun, and on some days before it, I have been able to have some pretty productive time to myself. Waking up without having to jump right into getting ready and starting my day has been nice and has definitely helped me start my day off feeling well rested, prepared, and clear minded.

Journaling

I preach journaling. I definitely jump in and out of the everday groove of it, but I have always loved it. Especially during that downtime in the morning or at night, it is a great feeling to just write down what is on your mind. You can brain dump, create daily entries, or follow any of the millions of prompts that you can find online. I have found that it has really helped me aknowledge and digest my emtions, rather than letting them jump around in my brain for days on end. (Plus, it’s an excuse to buy a really cute notebook!)

Lighting Candles

Such a small thing that requires zero effort but makes you feel at home is lighting a candle. Anytime I am in my dorm, I have a candle lit (dont tell facilities). It makes your room smell great, but also creates a calming environment. When I’m winding down, I love to turn the light off and just chill with a candle flickering by my bed. There are lots of fall candles out right now that smell great so pick a few up!

Staying Active

No matter if you prefer pilates, weight lifting, or a good hot girl walk, staying active in any way keeps you feeling good. It is definitely difficult to find time, but that time is worth it. I have been going to pilates twice a week and doing some hot girl walks (while it’s still warm enough out) and it’s the best break from the day. Sweating out the stress of the day and getting stronger is something I will continue to priortize over the rest of the semester.

Listening to Music

Lo-Fi has been my jamn lately to tune out the noise. Whether I’m on the quick walk to class or studying at the library, I like to have something playing to block out everything else going on. Especially becasue Lo-Fi has no words, it helps me really focus in on what I’m doing, helping me get things done as best as I can and as efficiently as I can.

Staying Connected to My Faith

Being away at school and busy almost all of the time, it is hard to keep connected with some of the more abstract parts of your life. I find I’m always focusing on what’s due next or where I have to be. Recently, I have been rediscovering my faith and making sure I dedicate a small amount of time each day to that part of my life. A couple minutes is really all it takes to feel centered and grounded if that is something you find comforting!

Try all or just one! I hope it helps!