Even During Midterms, I Try To Put Myself First – Here’s How You Can Too

Midterm season has a way of swallowing your calendar whole. Between flashcards, study guides, and caffeine-fueled library sessions, it is easy to forget that you still matter. This week, I was absolutely locked in prepping for my last big exam. However, I made sure to still carve out small moments to prioritize myself. They weren’t grand gestures, but they reminded me that self-care doesn’t have to wait until break.

Here are five ways I put myself first this week, and how you can too:

1. Share a Meal with Someone Who Grounds You

On Sunday, my grandmother visited for lunch. It was so nice catching up with her and showing her my new dorm room. Those couple of hours of just chatting reminded me that connection is nourishment too.

Try this: Invite someone you love for a meal, even if it is takeout on your dorm floor. Let the conversation be about YOU, not your to-do list.

2. Say Yes to a Spontaneous Detour

Monday was packed, I had three classes, two meetings, one of them being Her Campus ;), and my cousin touring campus. But showing him around reminded me about how much I love this place. It was a break disguised as a responsibility.

Try this: If someone asks you to join them for a walk, a coffee, or a quick stroll around campus, say yes. You might rediscover your own joy in the process.

3. Step Outside, Even Just for 20 Minutes

Tuesday, I went for a much needed long walk. No destination, just my headphones and audio book keeping me company. The fresh air and crunch of the leaves under my shoes softened my stress more than I thought it would.

Try this: Schedule a walk like you would a class. Write it in your schedule so you don’t forget, and even invite someone you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Unless you’re also listening to an amazing audio book!

4. Let Yourself Stay Awake That Extra Hour to be with Your Roommates

Wednesday night, I stayed up with my roommates and spent quality time with them for the first time all week. Usually, I force myself to go to bed early during a big exam week so I can wake up early to go to the library, but I knew deep down that hanging out with them was more important for my mental health. It was the most human I’d felt all week

Try this: Don’t underestimate the power of low-stakes hangouts. You don’t need a plan – just presence.

5. Acknowledge That You’re Doing Your Best

Even writing this list reminded me: I didn’t “slack off.” I showed up for myself AND my responsibilities. That balance is worth celebrating.

Try this: At the end of each day, jot down one moment that felt like a win, even if it was just remembering to drink water. <3