The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

I know things have been extremely hectic and difficult for many these past couple of days/weeks, with everything that’s happening in the world and the fact that the semester is almost over. There will be stressful days ahead, with many project deadlines coming up and worrying over finals. There is so much to do with such little time. But I want you to know that you’ve got this in the bag.

I want you to take a deep breath. In and out. Let the stress roll off your shoulders with every exhale. You can do this. You will get through it. Just know that we are all in this together.

Do not rush to accomplish everything on your plate. Rushing only leads to mistakes, which will waste time because you will have to restart again.

Instead, take it slow. If lists are helpful to you, make a list and try to follow it, placing the most important items at the top. As you complete your list, make sure you are not multitasking. Do one thing at a time because multitasking will only inevitably lead to more mistakes being committed and you becoming more stressed out all over again. Also, as you jump from one task to another, you will not be able to fully pay attention to what you are doing. So, fully complete one task at a time in order to get the most out of it.

It’s also important to take short breaks now and then. Give your brain some quiet time. A good way to do this is to take a nature walk. Walk around your neighborhood and enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty. We tend to take this natural beauty for granted and ignore it because we’re so focused on other things. It is good to just sometimes spend time outside and take in the awe of the world around you. Another idea for a break is to meet up with friends. Talking to others is a great way to relieve stress and get the support you need.

Another thing you should do is make sure you are getting enough nutrients and sleep. Getting the right amount of nutrients is very important for your physical health and overall well-being. It helps give you the energy and brain power that you need. Getting a good night’s sleep also pairs well with eating healthy. Good quality sleep will allow your brain to work better, and memory will be much sharper overall.

Overall, as I have stated previously, you have got this. I am rooting for you. And you are doing great.