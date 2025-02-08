These Beach-Wear Brands Are Already on My Radar for Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is calling! With the holidays behind us, I think we’re all looking forward to a nice spring break vacation. Who isn’t ready for warmer days after a freezing cold couple of months? Just think: sandy beaches, cold drinks, and relaxing poolside. And because I’m currently shopping for new swim and beach-wear that I can wear for a spring vacation (and all of summer), I’ve rounded up the six best swim and resort-wear brands that I plan on shopping from.

Some are classic bikinis and others are trending styles. Some are newer labels, and others have been around but haven’t received the flowers they deserved. Whether you prefer classic one pieces, sustainable sundresses, maximalist beachwear, or slinky bikinis, we’ve got you covered.

This beachwear brand’s adorable swim and resort wear screams California. LSPACE offers timeless pieces with a modern twist, perfect for the beachwear babe who wants their pieces to transition from day-to-night. For spring break, I can’t wait to shop the Amalfi Tube Top ($110) paired with the Amalfi Skirt ($165) in Vista Point Stripe. The print works for spring and Summer, and the flattering silhouette will make it a staple in your closet for years to come. Plus, you can’t forget about their luxurious bikinis. The Treasure Bikini Top ($92) and Levy Bikini Bottom ($92) are on my list!

Founded in 2021, WUESTE is a resort-wear brand who’s guiding principle is the Earth. They’re dedicated to creating clothing that is entirely free of plastic, and are passionate about their journey to be 100% Earth conscious. So, you can feel good about buying their beachwear this spring break, because you know it’s ethically made, and you can wear it forever. They have a small collection of timeless styles; including mini dresses, beachy tops and bottoms, sets, and accessories. My absolute favorite slip-on dress during warmer days is definitely WUESTE’s MAHA Tunic Mini Dress ($188)!

My Beachy Side’s mission is to “empower women, one beautiful piece at a time.” Through their stunning handmade clothes, they use the principles of free trade to lead the luxury fashion industry towards higher standards through their social, environmental, and cultural sustainability. No matter what you’re style is, you’ll find something stunning at My Beachy Side. Their recent releases like: Aurelia Maxi Dress ($535) and the Ariel Hand-Crochet Bikini Set ($105) are especially fun, and perfect for spring break 2025!

Renowned for its bold designs and eye-catching colors, this Latin-owned swim and resort wear brand has built its reputation on swimwear that not only fits beautifully but also empowers women to feel their best. The SAIL ON Fitted Side Slit Maxi Dress ($144) for example is a piece that makes me feel stylish and sexy. Season after season, the brand delivers fresh, trend-forward pieces that redefine swimwear for the modern woman!

Founded in 2010 by Stephany Sensi, Sensi Studio is a go-to destination for artisanal accessories and breezy resort wear. Known for its beautifully handwoven handbags, sun-ready Panama hats, and effortlessly chic embroidered dresses, the brand embodies the perfect balance of style and craftsmanship. I’m currently in love with the Hand Embroidered Palazzo Pants ($456) and matching Cropped Top ($252).

If there is one place I know I can get chic, timeless swimwear from, it’s Slate Swim. Their signature fabric is so luxe and buttery soft, it’ll have you reaching for it every time you hit the beach or pool. It’s even created to spring back into place, never stretching out. They’re always coming up with new, flattering styles to choose from, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. I especially love the Soho One Piece ($120) in fog!