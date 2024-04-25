Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Internet Hates The Tankini Trend, But I Found 10 That Are Actually So Cute

With summer right around the corner, bathing suit trends are starting to emerge. But, some people are opting to sit 2024’s latest poolside trend out. Tankini summer is all over TikTok right now, and a lot of people aren’t happy about it. Hear me out: tankinis are actually so cute. And contrary to popular belief, cute tankinis aren’t hard to find.

There, I said it. I am a self-declared tankini lover. I grew up wearing tankinis as a kid and I honestly don’t know why I ever stopped. It’s giving Y2K, mermaidcore, and beach babe all at once. Bright and colorfully patterned tankinis literally exude summer energy. You can wear a tankini with matching bottoms or (my personal fave) with jean shorts or a linen skirt. Also, the accessory possibilities are endless. Hair clips, seashell necklaces, and pearl earrings all go with tankinis. Now, I totally understand those of us who won’t be caught dead in a tankini. The comments under user @itsemuhlee’s TikTok video on tankinis, which has over 2.3 million views, speak for themselves. But, I think you just have to find the pattern and color tankini that suits you. I’ve rounded up 10 tankinis that are incredibly cute and summer-certified. 

Replying to @Emma Graber🧚 TANKINI SUMMERRR

Blackbough Barbara Tank Top ($65)

This is what I’m talking about. Look at how cute this pattern is! If you’re willing to spend a little more on a tankini, The Barbara Tank Top is a must-have. A Barbie-approved tankini if I’ve ever seen one. 

Cider Sunny Flower Print Tankini Swimsuit ($24)

The Flower Print Tankini is giving all the surfer vibes. Its matching high-waisted shorts are equally as adorable. It’s available in black, green, and blue!

Old Navy Underwire Tankini Swim Top ($20)

Old Navy always comes in clutch with swimsuits. This underwire tankini provides extra chest support, has adjustable straps, and comes in hot pink, blue, black, and orange. I fear Old Navy slayed with this one. 

Geode Swimwear Flora Top ($33)

We love a retro-themed pattern! This 60s-inspired floral swimsuit also has adjustable straps and is perfect for matching with a pair of jorts or a white linen skirt moment. One word: obsessed. 

Coral Reef Swim The Racha Top ($10)

Y’all, this sexy striped tankini is on sale! Run, don’t walk! 

Athleta Scoop Crop Tankini ($30)

Sometimes, a bright neon green is all you need to add some pop to your swimwear. This tankini is water sports approved and doubles as a super cute tank top to wear on a hot day. 

WalkOnBeach Floral Tankini Set With Skirt ($35)

This orange boho print set comes with a tankini top and a matching skirt! With purple and blue accents, there are so many ways to match this top with your accessories and shoes. I’m in love with this set!

WalkOnBeach Floral Tankini Set With Skirt ($35)

Same set, different design! This periwinkle blue and purple patterned tankini set is to die for. If this doesn’t make you want to frolic across a beach, I don’t know what will.

Blackbough Barbara Tank Top ($65)

The Barbara Tank Top returns! Except, this time with a swirl and whorl pattern! I love this self-tie halter top tankini. 

Kiniki Amalfi Tan Through Tankini Top Swimwear ($35)

It’s giving leopard print. It’s giving multi-colored. It’s giving tie-dye. Imagine this tankini with a linen skirt. It’s a yes from me. 

I’m 100% here for tankini summer. Are you? Or are tankinis just not your style?

