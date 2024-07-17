OK, But How TF Does Period Swimwear *Actually* Work?

For many, wearing tampons or menstrual cups isn’t ideal when it comes to swimming; alongside string paranoia, menstrual cups can be messy and a hassle to deal with. Luckily, for those of you who are looking for other options, there’s a new up and coming way to manage your period while you’re headed to the beach or pool — but how does period swimwear work?

I know, it sounds a little far-fetched, but brands like Knix, Modibodi, The Period Company, and Ruby Love all sell period swimwear, so you don’t have to skip out on swimming. The designs mimic that of leak-proof underwear, as they’re meant to absorb menstrual blood and prevent any leakage.

Of course, everyone would be a little wary about using these products. Does it really prevent spillage, or are they just saying that? Well, in order for you to believe it, you have to know how this new technology works. So before taking a dip, here’s what you need to know about period swimwear — including how TF it actually works.

It’s All About The Layering.

In order to absorb menstrual blood, incorporating multiple layers is key. According to Modibodi, a period underwear brand, the top layer is made of comfortable mesh fabric that’s not only waterproof and breathable, but also helps fight against odors. This absorbent lining locks in menstrual blood and shuts down the possibility of leakage — a great first line of defense that gets supported by that bottom layer.

This last layer is especially important when it comes to preventing spillage. Its goal revolves around ensuring that the water is separated from the blood inside, which is one of the concerns some folks have with using tampons. Often, if left in too long while swimming, a wet tampon can encourage bacterial growth like toxic shock syndrome, which is another reason to try out period swimwear instead.

Depending on the brand, period swimwear can absorb up to two to five tampons worth of blood, and since everyone has different kinds of flows, it’s recommended to double up the protection with a tampon or menstrual cup on heavy days. If the flow is light, however, then you’re all good to wear the leak-proof swimwear alone.

Additionally, Knix notes that not only will period swimwear absorb blood, but it can also hold sweat or urine, like light bladder leaks; for those with urinary incontinence, this can be something worth looking into!

What If There Is Some Leakage?

While the technology proves its reliability, many folks still may have concerns about leaks. Like all period products, period swimwear isn’t completely leakproof, and that’s because these products have different absorbency rates.

As Knix notes, it’s common for some leakage at night, because at this time, exceeding the absorbency limit is most likely to occur. It’s all about choosing the right absorbency level for your unique flow, and once that’s all figured out, you should be leak-free! Additionally, even if you do leak, it won’t be in a horrific way that you might be envisioning. Because of the water pressure, your blood flow may lighten, and any leakage will quickly be diluted.

If you’re at all concerned about people noticing your special swimwear, don’t be. Period swimwear is designed to look just like normal bathing suits, as they come in all different styles, colors, and sizes, such as two-piece, one-piece, maillot-style, and more. While the gusset may be slightly thicker than your average bathing suit, it won’t be noticeable to others.

With period swimwear on the rise, you can say goodbye to sitting out or having to wear tampons and menstrual cups. Don’t let your period stop you from having your hot girl summer, bestie.