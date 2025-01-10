12 Underwire Bikinis To Pick Up Ahead of Spring Break, Inspired By Hailey Bieber

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the holiday festivities come to a close and we start packing away the glitter and tinsel, we all know what’s next on our minds: spring break. The promise of warmer days, beach vibes, and finally swapping out those puffer coats for swimsuits is just around the corner. And just when we thought we couldn’t take one more winter chill, Hailey Bieber swooped in with the perfect dose of inspiration for warmer weather to get us through with her underwire bikini.

Bieber rang in the new year in a look that had everyone talking: a white and pink bikini paired with a Happy New Year headband. If your first thought was, “I need that swimsuit, like, yesterday,” even though it’s still snowing outside, you’re definitely not alone. The way Bieber effortlessly blends cozy holiday vibes with beach-ready fashion is next-level, and it had me dreaming of sunnier days.

The bikini in question? It’s the Jeanie Bikini from With Jéan — a playful-yet-chic design that’s got me obsessing over its mix of soft tones and sleek silhouette. And of course, Bieber styled it to perfection, accessorizing with her new JBB necklace, which are the initials of her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Now, here’s the catch: While the exact bikini Bieber wore isn’t available anymore, sigh, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of the best underwire bikinis to channel those Hailey Bieber vibes and get you prepped for when the sun starts shining again. Consider this your early spring break inspiration — because who says you can’t start planning your beach look now?