Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
underwire bikinis for spring break
underwire bikinis for spring break
Frankies Bikinis/Princess Polly
Style > Fashion

12 Underwire Bikinis To Pick Up Ahead of Spring Break, Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Kaitlyn Bonk

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the holiday festivities come to a close and we start packing away the glitter and tinsel, we all know what’s next on our minds: spring break. The promise of warmer days, beach vibes, and finally swapping out those puffer coats for swimsuits is just around the corner. And just when we thought we couldn’t take one more winter chill, Hailey Bieber swooped in with the perfect dose of inspiration for warmer weather to get us through with her underwire bikini.

Bieber rang in the new year in a look that had everyone talking: a white and pink bikini paired with a Happy New Year headband. If your first thought was, “I need that swimsuit, like, yesterday,” even though it’s still snowing outside, you’re definitely not alone. The way Bieber effortlessly blends cozy holiday vibes with beach-ready fashion is next-level, and it had me dreaming of sunnier days.

The bikini in question? It’s the Jeanie Bikini from With Jéan — a playful-yet-chic design that’s got me obsessing over its mix of soft tones and sleek silhouette. And of course, Bieber styled it to perfection, accessorizing with her new JBB necklace, which are the initials of her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Now, here’s the catch: While the exact bikini Bieber wore isn’t available anymore, sigh, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of the best underwire bikinis to channel those Hailey Bieber vibes and get you prepped for when the sun starts shining again. Consider this your early spring break inspiration — because who says you can’t start planning your beach look now?

SeaMolly Vintage Gingham Bowknot Bikini Set ($32)
seamolly underwire bikini
SeaMolly

This green gingham underwire bikini is giving all the retro vibes. With a flattering fit, supportive underwire, and playful bows on the top and bottoms, it’s the perfect mix of chic and fun. 

See On SeaMolly
Free People The Oracle Bikini Top ($144) 
Free people underwire bikini
Free People

This bikini top is effortlessly chic. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors, so you’re guaranteed to find the one that’s just right for you!

See On Free People
Dippin Daisys Primrose Underwire Bikini Top ($62) 
dippin daisys underwire bikini
Dippin Daisys

If you’re loving Hailey’s ruffled bikini vibe, this dainty top is your perfect match. It’s got all the same playful, flirty ruffles, but with a fresh twist!

See On Dippin Daisys
SOLY HUX Floral Underwire Bikini Set ($28)
soly hux underwire
Soly Hux

This floral bikini set is the ultimate spring break steal. With a vibrant print that pops and a fit that’s both comfy and cute, it’s the perfect balance of style and affordability.

See On Amazon
Gilly Hicks Layered Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top ($25)
gilly hicks underwire
Gilly Hicks

This bikini top is the ultimate mix of support and style. Plus, it’s got the same color vibe as Bieber’s iconic bikini, so you know it’s a must-have!

See On Hollister
Oh Polly Positano Bikini Top ($42)
oh polly bikini top
Oh Polly

Heading on vacation? The Positano Bikini Top is a must-pack. With adjustable crossover waist ties, underwired balconette cups for extra support, and stretchy swim fabric, it’s the perfect mix of flattering and functional.

See On Oh Polly
 Frankies Bikinis Cola Shine Underwire Bikini Top ($81) 
frankies bikinis top
Frankies Bikinis

You can’t beat a bikini top that looks super dainty but actually has serious support — and that’s exactly what you get with this Frankies Bikinis top.

See On Frankies Bikinis
 Kulani Kinis Vintage Paradise Underwire Top ($62) 
altard state underwire bikini
Kulani Kinis

This stunning swimwear channels retro paradise with its bold print and flattering silhouette. Pair it with some trendy sunnies for the perfect spring break look. 

See On Altar’d State
 Princess Polly Love Letters Underwire Bikini Top ($44)
princess polly underwire bikini
Princess Polly

Keep it classic with this sleek black bikini top from Princess Polly. Perfect for all my neutral color lovers who want a minimalist vibe without sacrificing style. 

See On Princess Polly
Cider V-Neck Floral Underwire Bikini Swimsuit ($24) 
cider underwire bikini
Cider

This one’s for all the floral lovers who want to add a little extra flair to their swim game. With its flattering V-neckline and supportive underwire, this bikini top is a total game-changer.

See On Cider
 White Fox Elouera Bikini Top Cherry Desire ($50)
white fox underwire bikini
White Fox

The Elouera Bikini Top in Cherry Desire is the perfect match for sun-kissed skin and salty hair. It has thick, adjustable straps, underwired cups for support, and a cute, ruched fabric design.

See On White Fox
 Blackbough Swim Georgia Ruched Underwire Top ($41) 
blackbough underwire bikini
Blackbough

Can’t pick a pattern? Why not all of them! This bikini comes in so many styles, you’re guaranteed to find the one that’s made for you.

See On Blackbough
Kaitlyn Bonk is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer program. Previously, she was the social media director for the University of Delaware chapter of Her Campus. Beyond Her Campus, Kaitlyn works at a corporate communications job in Philadelphia. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, going to concerts, and watching movies to reach her goal of becoming a Letterboxd influencer. She's an avid binge watcher of shows she's already seen and can be found strolling the beautiful streets of Philly, especially on game days.