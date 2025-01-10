12 Underwire Bikinis To Pick Up Ahead of Spring Break, Inspired By Hailey Bieber

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As the holiday festivities come to a close and we start packing away the glitter and tinsel, we all know what’s next on our minds: spring break. The promise of warmer days, beach vibes, and finally swapping out those puffer coats for swimsuits is just around the corner. And just when we thought we couldn’t take one more winter chill, Hailey Bieber swooped in with the perfect dose of inspiration for warmer weather to get us through with her underwire bikini.
Bieber rang in the new year in a look that had everyone talking: a white and pink bikini paired with a Happy New Year headband. If your first thought was, “I need that swimsuit, like, yesterday,” even though it’s still snowing outside, you’re definitely not alone. The way Bieber effortlessly blends cozy holiday vibes with beach-ready fashion is next-level, and it had me dreaming of sunnier days.
The bikini in question? It’s the Jeanie Bikini from With Jéan — a playful-yet-chic design that’s got me obsessing over its mix of soft tones and sleek silhouette. And of course, Bieber styled it to perfection, accessorizing with her new JBB necklace, which are the initials of her son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Now, here’s the catch: While the exact bikini Bieber wore isn’t available anymore, sigh, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of the best underwire bikinis to channel those Hailey Bieber vibes and get you prepped for when the sun starts shining again. Consider this your early spring break inspiration — because who says you can’t start planning your beach look now?
- SeaMolly Vintage Gingham Bowknot Bikini Set ($32)
-
This green gingham underwire bikini is giving all the retro vibes. With a flattering fit, supportive underwire, and playful bows on the top and bottoms, it’s the perfect mix of chic and fun.
- Free People The Oracle Bikini Top ($144)
-
This bikini top is effortlessly chic. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors, so you’re guaranteed to find the one that’s just right for you!
- Dippin Daisys Primrose Underwire Bikini Top ($62)
-
If you’re loving Hailey’s ruffled bikini vibe, this dainty top is your perfect match. It’s got all the same playful, flirty ruffles, but with a fresh twist!
- SOLY HUX Floral Underwire Bikini Set ($28)
-
This floral bikini set is the ultimate spring break steal. With a vibrant print that pops and a fit that’s both comfy and cute, it’s the perfect balance of style and affordability.
- Gilly Hicks Layered Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top ($25)
-
This bikini top is the ultimate mix of support and style. Plus, it’s got the same color vibe as Bieber’s iconic bikini, so you know it’s a must-have!
- Oh Polly Positano Bikini Top ($42)
-
Heading on vacation? The Positano Bikini Top is a must-pack. With adjustable crossover waist ties, underwired balconette cups for extra support, and stretchy swim fabric, it’s the perfect mix of flattering and functional.
- Frankies Bikinis Cola Shine Underwire Bikini Top ($81)
-
You can’t beat a bikini top that looks super dainty but actually has serious support — and that’s exactly what you get with this Frankies Bikinis top.
- Kulani Kinis Vintage Paradise Underwire Top ($62)
-
This stunning swimwear channels retro paradise with its bold print and flattering silhouette. Pair it with some trendy sunnies for the perfect spring break look.
- Princess Polly Love Letters Underwire Bikini Top ($44)
-
Keep it classic with this sleek black bikini top from Princess Polly. Perfect for all my neutral color lovers who want a minimalist vibe without sacrificing style.
- Cider V-Neck Floral Underwire Bikini Swimsuit ($24)
-
This one’s for all the floral lovers who want to add a little extra flair to their swim game. With its flattering V-neckline and supportive underwire, this bikini top is a total game-changer.
- White Fox Elouera Bikini Top Cherry Desire ($50)
-
The Elouera Bikini Top in Cherry Desire is the perfect match for sun-kissed skin and salty hair. It has thick, adjustable straps, underwired cups for support, and a cute, ruched fabric design.
- Blackbough Swim Georgia Ruched Underwire Top ($41)
-
Can’t pick a pattern? Why not all of them! This bikini comes in so many styles, you’re guaranteed to find the one that’s made for you.