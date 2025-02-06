The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year rolls around, so do numerous New Year’s resolutions. Every year, I make so many goals for myself, only to see them fall apart. But this year is going to be different. I’m determined to actually see my resolutions through. I’ve kept my goals simple and realistic to avoid feeling overwhelmed like I do every other year. Join me as I share my New Year’s resolutions and maybe even inspire you to add to yours!

Consistency

I’ve always struggled with being consistent. It used to frustrate me because so many issues in my life were linked to this. However, after some deep self-reflection, I realized that consistency was the common thread in all my problems. Now that I’m aware of this, I feel more in control of navigating and solving my challenges.

My plan is to start small by tackling one New Year’s resolution at a time. I’ll focus on one goal until it becomes a habit. Then, I’ll move on to the next. Consistency isn’t something that happens overnight or on the first try—I’ve accepted that. It’s okay to make mistakes and fall behind. True consistency is about getting back up, starting where you left off, and not feeling discouraged about it.

Journaling

I won’t lie, I’ve already fallen behind on this resolution since I’m starting it within the second week of the year, but that’s okay! Just because something doesn’t start on January 1st doesn’t mean it can’t be accomplished by the end of the year.

I bought a new journal last weekend at the newly reopened Boone Walmart. And I must say, it looks kinda like Target but with the Walmart colors and nothing like any Walmart I’ve ever been to. But back to the topic: I purchased a Noteworthy Journal from the brand “Pen + Gear.” This journal is a step up from what I usually get, but I like to treat myself when starting new things. My favorite part about it is that each page has the months and days listed at the top so you can circle the specific date you’re journaling on.

I’ve been dedicating a page a day in my journal, writing about anything and everything—from my daily feelings and activities to future plans, hopes, and just whatever pops into my head. I’m using this resolution to find a healthier way to process and express my emotions. Plus, it’s a great method for me to actually take the time to reflect on what I’m going through and have it all documented to read back on in the future. I’m super excited to see how my journal fills up with all my experiences!

Eating BETTER

Of all my New Year’s resolutions, this is the one I’m most nervous about tackling. That’s also why I’ve kept it simple. I don’t expect to fix all my issues with food overnight, but even making a small improvement would make such a difference. Personally, I find baby steps work best for me to reach my final goal.

My negative eating habits began as far back as I can remember. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, so sugar has always been a part of my life. As I grew older, this started to impact what I eat significantly. Like many people, I fixated on calories and my weight, which started to affect me poorly towards the end of middle school and the start of high school. Thankfully, I’ve been able to improve my eating habits, and though I’m proud of how far I’ve come, I still aim to become better.

My goal for this year is to eat three meals a day. It seems simple, but it is incredibly important to me. I’ve always had a busy schedule and often only ate one or two meals a day, but now that I’m in college and have more flexibility in my schedule, I’ll actually have time to sit down and enjoy proper meals. Going off that, I’d like to learn the art of moderation. Sometimes, the amount of sweets I can consume in a day is concerning, so I want to dial it back. I plan to find healthier foods that satisfy my cravings and enjoy healthy portions of my favorite treats. The most important part of my plan is to avoid restricting myself as much as possible because I’ve realized that it isn’t an effective way for me to form healthier habits.

FEELING BETTER

With this new year, I’m all about a new attitude. I’ve struggled with my self-esteem for most of my life, but now it’s time to turn things around. I’m done living my life based on what others want. It’s time to live for myself—I’m the most important person in my life, and I want to believe and live by that.

Last year, I started to realize my worth and cut off toxic people who made me feel awful. This year, I plan on sticking to it and avoiding people and situations that drain me. Every morning, I’m starting with positive affirmations:

“I am beautiful and confident.”

“I am loved and worthy.”

“I am open to healing.”

I’m also pairing this with some stretching. Although it’s not directly related to my self-esteem, the hip pain I’ve been experiencing is driving me nuts, and I know stretching will help me feel better.

I’ve also adopted an “it’s okay” attitude. If something doesn’t work out, I take a step back, remind myself it’s okay, and keep going. You’ve probably seen me using this a lot in my other resolutions too.

LESS PHONE TIME

I’m always glued to my phone and often end up pushing off events and schoolwork just to lay in bed scrolling. The main reason being TikTok but with the upcoming TikTok ban, I think this resolution will actually get a lot simpler… at least until a new app comes out that’s just as addictive.

My goal is to eventually reduce my screen time to an hour or two a day. I’ve already started by adding new hobbies to my schedule that replace the time I’d usually spend on my phone. My boyfriend got me coloring books and markers for Christmas, and I’m so excited to incorporate coloring into my free time. I also plan on hitting the gym and attending more events in Boone. And, tying into my other resolution, I’m ending my day with journaling.

I know it won’t be easy, but I plan on cutting down screen time more and more because I know it’s not good for me. I’d much rather focus my energy on living in the real world instead of a virtual one.

SOCIALIZING

I need to get out more. I’m a big homebody and love to just stay in my room all the time. I talk to the same friends I’ve had forever, and when it comes to meeting new people, I avoid it at all costs. But I need to put an end to my introverted ways. It’s going to be hard, but I know that to continue down the career path I want—a teacher—I need to be more of a people person. Teachers can’t just hide in the corner and avoid talking to anyone, so it’s time for a change.

This new year and new semester is the perfect time to start. I have new classes, and there are so many events around Boone that should help me step out of my comfort zone. I already have two events lined up this week and am looking into activities for next week too! While there’s no perfect way to completely overcome introversion, I want to get used to trying new things because you never know what might happen. The best times I’ve had have been at events I was initially nervous about attending, and I’ve met some amazing people when I stepped out of my shell.

Even if I don’t accomplish all these things this year, there’s always next year. These resolutions are just a stepping stone to help me start improving my lifestyle and feeling better about myself. I’m excited to see how these resolutions shape my year and what great memories 2025 will bring. Happy New Year to everyone, and good luck with all your New Year’s resolutions!

Let’s make this year amazing!