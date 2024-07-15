6 MUST-HAVE PRACTICAL HOME PRODUCTS TO SHOP THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and as someone who’s in the midst of moving, I’ve found this to be the perfect time to stock up on practical home products. With a new space to organize and a fresh start ahead, I’m excited to take advantage of the fantastic deals available during this shopping spree. From enhancing my sleep quality to upgrading my kitchen essentials, there’s no better occasion to refresh my living space.

Moving presents a unique opportunity to reassess what I truly need and make thoughtful purchases that will serve me well in the long run. This process has made me more intentional about my shopping choices, focusing on items that not only fit my aesthetic but also enhance functionality. I’ve been scouring Amazon’s Prime Day offerings and have discovered some incredible products that are not only practical but also eco-friendly and built to last.

This year, I’m particularly focused on items that contribute to a sustainable lifestyle, minimizing waste while maximizing quality. These deals are too good to pass up. Whether you’re also moving, redecorating, or just looking to pamper yourself, here are the top picks you should consider adding to your cart this Prime Day. Happy shopping!

For those who value their beauty sleep, the Drowsy Sleep Co Mask ($59) is an absolute must-have. Available at 25% off on July 16 & 17, this award-winning mask is designed to give you uninterrupted sleep in total darkness. It features a sound-muffling, non-slip material with a wide-cushioned design, a built-in blackout liner, and a fully adjustable head strap for maximum comfort. Plus, pure mulberry silk helps protect your hair and skin as you sleep. I’m snagging one for my partner so we can both be our best well-rested selves.

Let’s face it — finding good razors for women has always been a challenge, often leaving us with options that don’t meet our needs. That’s why I’m excited to try Leaf Shave’s Triple-Blade Lifetime Razor ($84) known for it’s smooth and comfortable shave. Instead of constantly replacing disposable razors, investing in a lifetime razor this Prime Day will support Leave Shave in helping to keep 3 million plastic razors out of landfills and oceans each year. It’s the perfect way to make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying a better shaving experience! The razor will be 20% off on July 16 & 17!

I’m particularly excited about the 20% off on Baloo Living’s luxurious weighted blankets ($199) this Prime Day. These eco-friendly blankets are made from materials certified to be free of harmful chemicals. Known for their calming effects, these weighted blankets will help improve my sleep quality and reduce anxiety — perfect for those cozy nights in my new home. Investing in quality sleep products is essential for overall well-being, making this a smart Prime Day choice for any home.

Finally, I’m planning to invest in some quality kitchen tools with Cutluxe. Known for designing the perfect kitchen knife, Cutluxe is offering up to 30% off all their products this Prime Day. High-quality kitchen tools not only make cooking safer and more enjoyable, but also encourage healthier eating habits by making meal prep easier. With select deals running for 12 hours and Prime Exclusive Discounts for Amazon Prime members, it’s a great opportunity for me to snag a pair of top-notch knives for my new home.

Don’t forget about tech essentials like the Opal Tadpole 4K Webcam ($149), which will be 20% off this Prime Day. This compact webcam is perfect for enhancing video calls and content creation with its stunning 4K resolution and built-in-VisiMic directional microphones. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, and tablets, making it a versatile addition to any workspace. With a sleek design and adaptability for various setups, it’s ideal for my fellow marketing and content creating girlies.

The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock ($200) is perfect for enhancing your sleep routine. It gently wakes you with a customizable sunrise simulation, making mornings feel refreshing. With soothing sleep sounds and dimmable settings, it helps create a calming environment for bedtime. The simple controls make it easy to set your routines, ensuring a smooth transition from sleep to wakefulness. Although an investment, I can definitely say it’s worth it. My parents have one and now I can finally stop stealing it from them! Right now, it’s 28% off and I can’t wait to snag one this Prime Day.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals this Amazon Prime Day. Stock up on these practical and eco-friendly products to enhance your home and beauty routines. Happy shopping!