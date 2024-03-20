Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Give Your Space A Makeover By Shopping These Amazon Spring Sale Dorm Deals

Tyra Alexander

Who doesn’t love a good sale? I know I do, especially when it comes to sales for college students. I’m one of the few people who, admittedly, love dorm shopping: Getting to put together a Pinterest board and shopping list with decor and essentials is hands down one of my favorite activities. However, dorm essentials can quickly add up — I can confidently say that I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on dorm shopping alone. But, luckily for all college students, the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 dorm deals are here to help all of us save some cash. 

One of my favorite shopping hacks is to buy items in the off-season to get the best deals. Swimwear? It’s cheaper during the winter. Coats and hats? Consider getting ‘em when it’s warm out. I know, I know, it may be sitting in storage somewhere before you can use it, but, it’s worth it not to break the bank. Dorm shopping is no different: You can find the best deals on college items mid-semester when they aren’t in high demand. So, if you’re thinking of shopping ahead for next fall, or simply wanting new pieces for your dorm currently, I have a few 2024 Amazon spring sale dorm items just for you. Happy shopping!

Folding Tray Tables ($59)

Dorms can have limited space. Trust me, I’ve been there. But, a solution for that is to get a tray table to use as a makeshift nightstand or simply as a mini dining table in your room. The best part? Being able to fold it and put it away when you don’t need it! It’s a set of two so can twin with your roomie!

Storage Baskets ($33)

You can never get enough storage in your room as a college student. So why not do it in style? These storage baskets are perfect for storing things from clothes to dishes. I love these baskets because they can work as decor as well and they come in different colors to match your dorm theme!

Under Bed Storage Container ($59) 

In my opinion, the best place to store extra things in a dorm is under your bed. It makes it easily accessible while also hiding things to prevent unnecessary clutter. These under-the-bed storage containers are perfect for off-season clothes or extra bedding!

Soft Fluffy Shaggy Rug ($20)

Rugs are my favorite thing in the entire world and I love them in a dorm because it makes the space so much more homey. This rug is soft and fluffy and comes in many different sizes and colors to add that extra dazzle to your space!

Yellow Sun and Moon Tapestry ($14)

My favorite way to dress up the walls of a dorm room is through wall decor. One method of wall decor that is effortless and makes all the difference is tapestry. This tapestry is for the boho girlies out there. The colors of this one will make your space warm and more personal!

Flameless Candles ($20)

I don’t know about y’all, but open flames were not allowed in my dorms. So, one way I got around that is with fake candles. All you need is a couple of batteries and use the remote provided to get the candle look but without the flame. 

Duvet Cover Set ($75)

If you like to switch up your bed theme like me, then one hack I really love is getting a duvet. With a duvet, all you need is a down comforter. It’s easy to wash on laundry day and it comes in multiple colors!

Twin XL Sheets ($28)

Having an extra set of sheets is absolutely crucial in college. It’s totally convenient to have an extra set if you’re in between laundry loads. These sheets come in tons of colors for any dorm!

Air Purifier ($107) 

Germs are everywhere on a college campus — especially in a dorm. I swear by having an air purifier on in my room at all times. I highly recommend one of these, you’d be surprised by how much dust it picks up.

Legging Organizer for Closet ($16)

Dorm closet space is the worst. So, one way to save space in that tiny space is to get an organizer for your leggings. With this hanger, you can hang up to 20 pairs of leggings. Thus, making it easier to see what you have to make getting ready in the morning way easier.

Throw Pillow Inserts ($16)

Similar to the duvet, you can switch up your bed also with throw pillow inserts. With these, all you have to do is get the pillow cover and you can multiple to switch whatever mood you’re in. 

Essential Oil Diffuser ($26) 

Circling back to my point about the candles, an alternative for not having candles in a dorm is to use an oil diffuser. All you have to do is add water and a few drops of essential oil and boom. You have a fresh-smelling dorm!

My Amazon cart is overflowing right now with all these finds. Run, don’t walk!

Tyra Alexander is a National Writer for Her Campus, primarily writing about life, experiences, and academics. She is also a contributing writer at her campus chapter at Loyola University Maryland. Beyond Her Campus, Tyra is a Sophomore English Major and communications minor. She is a nonfiction editor for her campus' literary art journal, Corridors and is a copy editor for the school newspaper. In her free time, Tyra can be found reading a romance book (or two), dancing with her university’s dance company, or watching vlogs by her favorite YouTubers. She is a big fan of R&B and pop, with her favorite artists being Victoria Monét, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande.