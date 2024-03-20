Who doesn’t love a good sale? I know I do, especially when it comes to sales for college students. I’m one of the few people who, admittedly, love dorm shopping: Getting to put together a Pinterest board and shopping list with decor and essentials is hands down one of my favorite activities. However, dorm essentials can quickly add up — I can confidently say that I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on dorm shopping alone. But, luckily for all college students, the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 dorm deals are here to help all of us save some cash.

One of my favorite shopping hacks is to buy items in the off-season to get the best deals. Swimwear? It’s cheaper during the winter. Coats and hats? Consider getting ‘em when it’s warm out. I know, I know, it may be sitting in storage somewhere before you can use it, but, it’s worth it not to break the bank. Dorm shopping is no different: You can find the best deals on college items mid-semester when they aren’t in high demand. So, if you’re thinking of shopping ahead for next fall, or simply wanting new pieces for your dorm currently, I have a few 2024 Amazon spring sale dorm items just for you. Happy shopping!

My Amazon cart is overflowing right now with all these finds. Run, don’t walk!