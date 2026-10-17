Is It Normal, or Have We Just Normalized It? Health Problems in Young Women Today That We Seem to Disregard

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember growing up thinking everyone got really painful period cramps. I thought all college students were exhausted all of the time. I thought everyone always got super anxious. Now I know this isn’t the case. Where do we draw the line between normal and concerning when it comes to health in young women? I will explore some of the most common pains and struggles that society often overlooks, when to reach out for help, and how to do so.

what does “normal” mean then?

Every woman’s body is different, so normal can look different for each one of us. Our bodies work in their own ways, and that doesn’t always mean something is “unhealthy.” However, it is important for us to recognize the signs and distinguish what is just changing and what might be a reason for concern.

Painful periods

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every two in three women and girls experience pain with their menstrual cycles, meaning over 66% of women worldwide suffer from painful periods. Some discomfort and mild pain are common, but severe pain that interferes with daily activities deserves medical attention. Since such a high statistic of women and girls are experiencing this kind of pain, it is taught to seem normal, which is why it seems to be dismissed or overlooked in most young women today. Lifestyle habits like exercising, drinking enough water, and getting enough rest might help to calm these pains, but checking with a doctor when experiencing any kind of pain during a menstrual cycle is always the best option. You are never overreacting when it comes to your health.

constant stress/exhaustion

Stress and exhaustion have become the norm for college-age women because of academic pressure, society or family expectations, and life changes. Stress is normal to have, and it’s something that our bodies need to trigger natural responses and keep us alert and focused, but too much stress isn’t healthy. This kind of stress–along with not enough sleep, nutrition, and focus on mental health–can all contribute to a feeling of exhaustion in college women. It is, of course, completely normal to feel tired in college with schoolwork, exercise, socializing, working, etc., all working your body at once, but exhaustion is different. Having low energy after a long day compared to complete depletion after a normal day are two incomparable things, and it is important that young women recognize these differences, no matter how normal they may seem, especially since it is something we have taught ourselves we should learn to live with.

mental health

The mental and physical expectations of young women add extreme pressure to already stressful situations and create an unhealthy headspace for so many women out there. When a young woman feels she is falling short of said norms, the pressure of society may make her react with fear, embarrassment, or detachment. Mental struggles will look different and may not always fit one stereotype; feeling emotionally drained, excessive stress or anxiety, feeling self-critical, loss of motivation or appetite, decline in everyday performance, and suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self-harm are all common signs of mental health struggles in young women. It is very important to focus on taking care of yourself, and you do not wait until you are experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek help. If you are even questioning whether or not you should reach out to someone, that is an indicator in itself. If you are experiencing an emergency that requires immediate attention or are having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Helpline. If you are struggling but not in immediate crisis, reach out to a provider, trained professional, or trusted adult.

pains we tend to ignore

Women–especially young women–experience concerning and irregular pains more often than you realize. Some of these include chronic headaches or migraines, recurring stomach pains, painful urination, joint or muscle pain, shortness of breath, and so much more. Just because they are very common doesn’t make them normal whatsoever. Knowing your body and “your normal” is so important–much more than people think–and if you are experiencing any symptoms that induce pain, they shouldn’t automatically be dismissed. Headaches and migraines can be caused by various things, but some include high caffeine intake, stress, sleep schedule, and menstrual cycles. As for stomach pains, some of the common causes are nutrition, ovulation pain, constipation, gas or bloating, stress or anxiety, and menstrual cycles. These are only the most common causes, meaning there could be other underlying issues contributing to any types of pains you may be experiencing. Seeking out professional advice when it comes to constant pain or discomfort is essential to get a proper diagnosis.

my personal experience

I have experienced chronic migraines and exhaustion myself, which has made me think deeply into what is normal for me as a young woman and what we should be paying more attention to. It can be very easy to brush off feeling extremely tired all the time or having bad migraines, especially when trying to balance school, social life, extracurriculars, and everything else that comes with being a young adult. We get so used to pushing through discomfort everyday that we don’t take enough time to consider if it is even normal at all. This is the main reason why pains like these become so normalized in the first place when dealing with young women’s health, and why it is such an important conversation to have. Checking up on ourselves and spreading information can help prevent us from thinking that we shouldn’t be worried about something just because it happens to other women, too.

when to speak to a professional

Keeping a healthy lifestyle is key to having a healthy body, but there are instances where reaching out to a professional is highly recommended. If you are experiencing severe menstrual pain, fatigue, intense body aches, suicidal thoughts, or any other type of irregular pain that seems to be very constant, immediately seek out a doctor. Your health should be your top priority, and you know your body more than anyone else. If anything feels abnormal or you are having any kind of trouble, don’t be ashamed to ask for help.

Here are some help lines: