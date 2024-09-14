Important Announcement: Carbs are not your Enemy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

For the longest time, social media and diet culture had me believing that eating carbohydrates was the worst thing I could do for weight loss. There is this fear surrounding items like bread, pasta, and cereals, making the act of ‘dieting’ pretty miserable. And I use the term dieting loosely. To me dieting isn’t about labelling food as good or bad, but it’s about finding foods that you can enjoy in a balanced manner.

The internet has this habit of demonising carbs. I’m sure many of you are aware of the keto diet that is still in circulation. My issue with this ‘diet’ is that it reduces one’s total carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams a day. For something that’s supposed to make you ‘healthier’ this is actually quite harmful, as on average our brains need around 200-300 grams a day just to function.

Carbohydrates are macronutrients which are essential in giving the body energy and in maintaining bodily structures and systems. As someone who goes to the gym, I need carbs to help with performance, energy, recovery, and overall quality of life. But even if you’re not an avid gym-goer please don’t go skipping on your carb intake.

With all this being said, there are different types of carbohydrates that should be understood and consumed in a healthy balance. First, there are fast digestive carbs. Things like bananas (or most fruits for that matter), bread and rice cakes are broken down quickly, giving our body a quick energy fix. These types of carbs are ideal to have as a pre-workout snack, but bear in mind that they don’t fill you up for that long. Then there are slow digestive carbs. Things like oats, beans, chickpeas, and most vegetables contain complex starches and fibres which are broken down a lot slower, leaving you fuller for longer. This also means you achieve long lasting energy.

So, the next time someone tries to make you feel bad about eating bread or pasta, ignore it, because they clearly have no idea what a healthy diet is. A healthy diet isn’t about cutting out foods you enjoy and only eating chicken and broccoli. It’s about eating in moderation and getting all the nutrients your body needs. As long as you’re eating plenty of protein, fibre, and incorporating some daily movement, you’re doing amazing.

Sources:

https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/should-you-try-the-keto-diet

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/carbohydrates/art-20045705#:~:text=How%20many%20carbohydrates%20do%20you,grams%20of%20carbs%20a%20day