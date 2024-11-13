If you were lucky enough to get a LoveShackFancy x Stanley tumbler as part of the brands’ second collaboration line, you’re the universe’s favorite. The Rosa Beaux collection dropped on Nov. 12, just in time for the holidays, and the tumblers were adorned with the iconic LoveShackFancy bows and florals. The collection included two quenchers in 40-ounce and 20-ounce sizes, respectively, with two prints — one blue and one pink. If that’s not enough, the bottles also included straw toppers shaped as bows, perfect for the coquette holiday season of your dreams. The quenchers are great for those of us striving to get into the holiday spirit, as well as for gifting.

Being one of Stanley’s cutest collabs of all time, The Rosa Beaux collection sold out within 24 hours (in true Stanley fashion). So, will the LoveShackFancy Rosa Beaux collab restock?

Unfortunately, Stanley has confirmed to Her Campus that they will not restock the collection. Similar to the first collaboration with LoveShackFancy, these tumblers were one and done.

If you weren’t able to buy what you wanted from the collection, you’re not alone! It can be discouraging to lose out on such a gorgeous and highly-sought-after product. (I’m getting flashbacks to Eras Tour tickets.) I’m here to tell you, though: Don’t lose hope just yet. The LoveShackFancy x Stanley collab is not the only trendy collection out there. Christmas miracles can happen, and you will find your new favorite, festive tumbler!

As mentioned, the Rosa Beaux collection was LoveShackFancy’s second collab with Stanley. Dropping back in August, the first collection featured similar pastel colors to Rosa Beaux, but with even more florals. (Is that possible?) These quenchers also featured the now-signature Stanley x LoveShackFancy bow toppers, because how could they not? Another similarity between the two collections? They both sold out and will not be restocked. However, the fact that LoveShackFancy and Stanley collaborated again after the first collection is a good sign: There may be more collections like these in our future. And, the way things are going, the bottles are only going to get cuter and cuter!

In the meantime, it’s important to remember that Stanley has so many other cute tumblers to check out. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in the color Glacier reminds me of Rosa Beaux’s baby blue. The colors Rose Quartz and Bloom are also great alternatives to the LoveShackFancy collection’s pastel pink shade. Stanley’s collaboration with CALIA earlier this year also included a floral quencher, which is still available online. And if the bow straw topper is at the top of your holiday wishlist, check out these coquette toppers to give any Stanley cup a little LoveShackFancy twist.

No matter if you were able to get a Rosa Beaux tumbler or not, one thing is for certain: getting a Stanley takes some planning! Learn from this experience and make sure to keep up to date on any new collaborations or drops. Mark your calendars and check your WiFi! But rest assured knowing that no matter what happens, you’ll always be able to find cute alternatives.