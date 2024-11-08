Just in time for winter festivities, Stanley has partnered up once again with LoveShackFancy to deliver holiday cheer with a new festive collection, and let me tell you, it’s a good one.

The collection’s name is Rosa Beaux, which is totally apt, considering each item in the collection is decorated with delicate floral patterns (“rosa”) and bows (“beaux”) — giving major “vintage wrapping paper” vibes. The straws are also topped off with bows of their own, just in case you forgot that this would be the perfect present for gift-giving season. The collection primarily features two colors — pale blue and pink — which are sure to bring the whimsy to any coquette-inspired holiday outfit or pair of pajamas on Christmas morning.

Whether you want to keep it cool in the cold of the winter or let you hot cocoa last an entire day, this collection may have the perfect product for you, since Stanley products are top-of-the-line for temperature control. And of course, they’re especially great for those who have already decorated for the holidays (guilty as charged…). After all, once Halloween decor comes down, it’s time for the holiday decor (and merch) to come out.

Here’s everything to know about the new collection.

How Much Will The LoveShackFancy Stanley Rosa Beaux Tumblers Be?

The Rosa Beaux collection comes in two colors in two sizes. The classic 40-ounce quencher will be $60, and the 20-ounce quencher is $45. While maybe that means you don’t get a Stanley for every single one of your friends and family members, it is still the perfect choice for the most important people in your life (which, yes, could include yourself!).

When Do The LoveShackFancy Stanley Rosa Beaux Tumblers Come Out?

The LoveShackFancy X Stanley holiday quenchers are a limited-time collab and will be arriving Nov. 12 at noon EST.

How Do I Get A LoveShackFancy Stanley Rosa Beaux Tumbler?

For all of those eager to get started on holiday shopping, you can sign up to be the first to buy the exclusive launch on both LoveShackFancy’s website and the Stanley website. Maybe it won’t be as magical as waking up on Christmas morning, but once you get that long-awaited email announcing the official release of the holiday quenchers, it will be just as exhilarating!