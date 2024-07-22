The LoveShackFancy Stanley Tumblers Have Me Clutching My Pearls

You are cordially invited to the Stanley website once again because they have some super exciting news that’s going to make your day: Stanley has teamed up with the one and only LoveShackFancy for a dreamy new collaboration. Bridgerton-core is back at it again with these delicate, floral designs you’ve been swooning over are back and better than ever. The LoveShackFancy Stanley tumblers aren’t a want — they’re a need.

And, not to mention, the prints of the tumblers are to die for. Imagine stepping onto campus with a touch of vintage glamor and whimsical charm, all thanks to this adorable new collection. Whether you’re sipping on your morning coffee or heading off to class, the LoveShackFancy Stanley tumblers will have you feeling like you’ve just stepped out of a Regency-era romance. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and fairy-tale fantasy — just what you need to brighten up your day and your reusable water bottle collection.

With vintage-inspired designs like Everblooming Rosette, Blooming Heirloom, Ribbon Rosa, and Happy Thoughts, these blush pinks, soft blues, lavender, and crisp whites are a total vibe. And you’ve gotta be kidding me with the adorable bow straw toppers. I mean, could Stanleys get any cuter? Evidently, they could!

How much will the LoveShackFancy Stanley tumblers be?

There will be four different 40-ounce quenchers that will each be $60. While they might be on the more expensive side, these classy choices just might be worth the expense. These tumblers are sure to bring a touch of elegance into any room, occasion, or outfit.

The LoveShackFancy Stanley tumblers will be available on both the Stanley and LoveShackFancy websites.

When do the LoveShackFancy Stanley Tumblers come out?

The LoveShackFancy and Stanley collaboration will be launching this limited edition collection on Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. EST. IMHO, they’re the perfect design as the summer comes to an end, and I know I’ll be hosting my ultimate romantic and whimsical tea party as soon as they drop.

How do I get a Loveshackfancy Stanley tumbler?

If you love lace, embroidery, ruffle, bows, and flowers, you’ll definitely want to be the first among your friends to snag one of these dreamy pieces. These Stanleys look like they’re coming right out of a fairy tale, and it’ll definitely be a happily ever after if you can get one for yourself.