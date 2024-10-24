Target’s Stanley x e.l.f. Collection Includes Exclusive Tumblers & A Holder For Your Lip Oil

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Hydration is about to meet beauty in the most unexpected and exciting way. Mark your calendars, because on Oct. 27, e.l.f Cosmetics and Stanley are coming together for a highly-anticipated collaboration to add to your daily routines. Target’s Stanley x e.l.f collection combines two essential items into one epic limited-edition drop.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration is set to launch exclusively at Target stores and online at Target.com on Oct. 27. There will also be limited availability on the e.l.f Cosmetics website. Fans from both brands across the world have been eagerly awaiting this release, and it’s easy to see why.

Target’s Stanley x e.l.f. collection includes Stanley’s iconic Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumblers (both the 30-ounce and 40-ounce varieties) in vibrant lip oil-inspired colors, along with perfectly matching tumbler lip oil holders that retails for $6. You can fill the holder with a $8 e.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil — and don’t forget to pick up a new limited-edition Stanley x e.l.f. tumbler to put it all together — retailing between $35-$45. Now, instead of rummaging through your purse to find it, you can easily reapply your gloss when it fades throughout the day.

What’s Included in the Stanley x e.l.f Collection?

This collab is far more than a typical drop. It’s designed with beauty and practicality to enhance your daily routine. Here’s what’s coming.

This drop is expected to sell out fast, so you’ll want to act quickly. With the holidays just around the corner, these products make for the perfect gift — whether you’re treating yourself or someone special. Who wouldn’t love a matching tumbler and lip oil set that combines beauty and hydration in one? Sign me up.