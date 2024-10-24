Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Stanley x e.l.f. Cosmetics
Target’s Stanley x e.l.f. Collection Includes Exclusive Tumblers & A Holder For Your Lip Oil

Hydration is about to meet beauty in the most unexpected and exciting way. Mark your calendars, because on Oct. 27, e.l.f Cosmetics and Stanley are coming together for a highly-anticipated collaboration to add to your daily routines. Target’s Stanley x e.l.f collection combines two essential items into one epic limited-edition drop.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration is set to launch exclusively at Target stores and online at Target.com on Oct. 27. There will also be limited availability on the e.l.f Cosmetics website. Fans from both brands across the world have been eagerly awaiting this release, and it’s easy to see why. 

Target’s Stanley x e.l.f. collection includes Stanley’s iconic Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumblers (both the 30-ounce and 40-ounce varieties) in vibrant lip oil-inspired colors, along with perfectly matching tumbler lip oil holders that retails for $6. You can fill the holder with a $8 e.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil — and don’t forget to pick up a new limited-edition Stanley x e.l.f. tumbler to put it all together — retailing between $35-$45. Now, instead of rummaging through your purse to find it, you can easily reapply your gloss when it fades throughout the day.

What’s Included in the Stanley x e.l.f Collection?

This collab is far more than a typical drop. It’s designed with beauty and practicality to enhance your daily routine. Here’s what’s coming.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowStat™ Tumblers ($45)
target stanley elf tumbler
Stanley x e.l.f. Cosmetics

Available both in 40-ounce and 30-ounce sizes, Stanley’s classic tumblers have been enhanced into five exclusive shades inspired by e.l.f.’s popular Glow Reviver Lip Oils:

  • Crystal Clear Night: A sleek, transparent shade that’s effortlessly cool
  • Honey Talks: A warm, bronzed brown that’s subtly chic
  • Jam Session: A rich, bold purple that’s perfect for standing out 
  • Red Delicious: A vibrant red for those who love a pop of color
  • Coral Fixation: A fresh, peachy coral to brighten up any day
Tumbler lip Accessory Organizers ($6)
elf lip holder stanley
Stanley x e.l.f. Cosmetics

The highlight of this collection is the Tumbler Lip Oil Holder, designed to clip right onto your Stanley tumbler’s handle, keeping your favorite e.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil nearby. The holders are available in three coordinating shades: Honey Talks, Red Delicious, and Coral Fixation.

Personalized Sticker Sheets

Let your tumbler reflect your personality by adding stickers from the included sticker sheets. Express yourself with fun and creative designs and cute phrases. If you’re going to bring it everywhere with you, might as well customize it to your preference.

Stanley cup ornaments ($10)
stanley cup ornament
Stanley x e.l.f. Cosmetics

Just in time for the holiday season, the collection also includes special ornaments inspired by the Stanley x e.l.f Quenchers. These mini tumblers make for the perfect festive touch to your holiday decor, or a fun gift for your beauty and hydration-obsessed friends.

This drop is expected to sell out fast, so you’ll want to act quickly. With the holidays just around the corner, these products make for the perfect gift — whether you’re treating yourself or someone special. Who wouldn’t love a matching tumbler and lip oil set that combines beauty and hydration in one? Sign me up.

