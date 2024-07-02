Y’all, I’m *Obsessed* With The Olivia Rodrigo Stanley

Move over, Owala! I promise I’m not a reusable water bottle traitor, but Olivia Rodrigo has just announced her collaboration with Stanley, and it’s the hydration partnership of my dreams. The spicy Pisces herself and the eco-friendly water quencher are teaming up in the best way possible, and I’m absolutely obsessed with it.

The Olivia Rodrigo Stanley, which features “a galaxy of purple with a pop of red,” is perfect for holding and filling. Whether you’re belting out “get him back” in your car or having a study sip session, this stylish quencher will keep you hydrated and ready for anything. Trust me, this isn’t just another piece of merch — it’s a statement Stanley.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: this really can’t be a bad idea, right? The price tag (a cute $55) might seem brutal, but it’s all I want. I’m confident that I’m moving one step forward, not three steps back, with this purchase. Investing in this Stanley Cup isn’t just a nod to your favorite pop sensation — it’s a practical and logical step forward in your sustainability journey.

So go on, make the bed, grab your driver’s license, and get ready to snag your own STANLEY x OLIVIA cup. With every use, you’ll be reminded of Olivia’s powerful lyrics and unstoppable energy, all while staying hydrated in style.

When does the Olivia Rodrigo Stanley cup come out?

Mark your calendars for July 9th because the limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo tumbler is dropping online. While the exact sale time hasn’t been announced, Stanley usually releases new items around 12 p.m. ET.

This highly sought-after tumbler will be available through Stanley’s EQL system, ensuring everyone gets a fair shot at owning one. They promise you won’t have to hold a grudge (I’ll never stop with the references) as their EQL system is designed to eliminate bots and keep resellers at bay, making your shopping experience smoother and more enjoyable. Don’t miss out on this exclusive release — get ready to grab your Olivia Rodrigo tumbler and show off your style.

The Olivia Rodrigo Stanley collab just makes your favorite Stanley, well, cuter

This limited edition tumbler embodies the essence of Olivia’s flair. Bathed in her signature hue, the powder-coated finish acts as a creative canvas, adorned with a subtle ‘O’ and ‘R’ etching. Set against a backdrop of vampire-red and silver stars, this celestial artwork captures the soft-grunge vibe of GUTS.

Crafted from 18/8 recycled stainless steel, this tumbler ensures your drinks stay cold for up to 11 hours or iced for a remarkable two days, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation and innovative flowstate™ technology. Designed with convenience in mind, it features a versatile 3-position lid, a reusable straw, and a comfortable grip handle, making it perfect for everyday use.

Love for another Stanley might be just a little embarrassing, but with its eye-catching design and eco-conscious construction, this limited edition tumbler is not just a collector’s item, but a practical companion for every occasion. Plus, it’s just really cute — OK? I’m adding this to my cart ASAP.