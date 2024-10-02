Over the past few years, one of the hottest accessories you could buy hasn’t been a bag or piece of jewelry. Instead, water bottles have become a form of fashion in their own right. We’ve cycled through the S’well and Hyrdroflask, even the Stanley cup. And what’s the hottest water bottle right now? It’s the Owala, of course. If you’re doubting their dominance, just look at their latest drop: the Boo Ya Halloween-themed bottle. The bottle was released on Sept. 24 and sold out online within minutes!

Owala is definitely the hottest water bottle brand out there right now. Their most popular design is the FreeSip bottle, which has a leakproof design with triple-layer stainless steel insulation to keep your drinks cold all day. The FreeSip bottles can also be used with a straw or the wide-mouth opening, making them versatile to fit everyone’s individual tastes. And they even include a carrying loop, which doubles as a lock, keeping out germs while staying convenient! The products are also BPA-free, meaning you don’t have to worry about any strange materials getting in your water. The FreeSip design comes in a wide variety of colors, so you won’t have any trouble finding the perfect bottle for you — unless, of course, it’s already sold out.

Owala

The Boo Ya Halloween design specifically levels up the typical FreeSip bottle. With several shades of green, the Boo Ya stays subtle, especially during the day. In light, you can just make out the design of white ghosts on a light green background. However, this product glows in the dark! I mean, what’s better than a water bottle that can also double as a spooky lamp? Plus, the bottle only costs $33. This design is amazing to get yourself into the Halloween spirit. It’s a great accessory for staying hydrated while trick-or-treating.

Owala

But don’t get your hopes up too much. Unfortunately, the bottle sold out within minutes of hitting the brand’s site. And according to Owala’s instagram, “This glow-in-the-dark ghost bottle won’t be around forever,” so no one’s quite sure if they’ll restock the product this Halloween season. The product has also been taken off of the Owala website — it was previously available here.

But let’s not freak out too much. Just because the Boo Ya might be gone doesn’t mean you can’t still snag a cute and festive Owala bottle this fall. For instance, on Oct. 15, Owala is dropping the Werewolf bottle, which features spooky colors and a full moon. The FreeSip design also comes in many colors that work for spooky season. For a Halloween classic, try out the Citrus Crush color or Night Safari.

These days, water bottles are certainly must-have accessories. By making hydration fun with festive drops and color combinations, brands like Owala are keeping us healthy and feeling our best — not just for Halloween, but all year round.